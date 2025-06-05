After Harvard and Columbia, Trump admin continues to target over 60 universities
Of the 104 investigations opened by the Education Department, 70 have been against higher education systems such as Harvard, Columbia and Brown University.
As the Trump administration continues its crackdown on US universities and colleges, the president has signed a ban on foreign student visas for Harvard University.
Donald Trump has signed into a place a six month ban on foreign student visas for Harvard University amid its row. Furthermore, the Trump admin has also targeted Columbia University and threatened to strip the fellow Ivy league college of its accreditation.
These efforts come as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on DEI-related initiatives across universities and its response to the pro-Palestinian protests that swept US campuses last year.
Trump admin targets higher education systems
With Harvard and Columbia in the spotlight, the US Education Department has opened over 104 investigations against universities and colleges across the 50 states.
As per a report by Education Week, the Department of Education has opened at least 104 investigations against universities, school districts and colleges as of June 3.
Of this, 70 have been against higher education systems such as Harvard, Columbia, Brown University and more. These 70 names also include the various out-of-state branches of universities.
As per the Education Week report, 52 universities have been targeted for the DEI-initiatives, which Trump alleges promotes admissions based on race. The remaining have been targeted for their role in the 2024 pro-Palestinian protests.
Universities and colleges across the US have been targeted for several reasons stated by the Trump administration such as antisemitism, race based programming, services for students with disabilities and disclosure of foreign contracts and gifts.
Universities have also been targeted for their policies for transgender students, which as per the Trump administration, goes against the president's executive order which declaring only two genders.
Universities such as Harvard, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Northwestern, Pennsylvania and Princeton are among the list of higher education systems targeted by the Trump administration.
List of universities on Trump admin's radar
- Columbia University
- Northwestern University
- Portland State University
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
- American University
- University of Massachusetts, Amherst
- Yale University
- Scripps College
- University of Washington
- Arizona State University
- Boise State University
- Cal Poly Humboldt
- California State University - San Bernardino
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Clemson University
- Cornell University
- Duke University
- Emory University
- George Mason University
- Georgetown University
- Grand Valley State University
- Ithaca College
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Montana State University - Bozeman
- New England College of Optometry
- New York University
- Ohio State University
- Rice University
- Rutgers University
- Towson University
- Tulane University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Arkansas - Fayetteville
- University of Chicago
- University of Cincinnatti
- University of Colorado - Colorado Springs
- University of Delaware
- University of Kansas
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
- University of Nebraska at Omaha
- University of New Mexico
- University of North Dakota
- University of North Texas - Denton
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Nevada - Las Vegas
- University of Oklahoma, Tulsa School of Community Medicine
- University of Oregon
- University of Rhode Island
- University of South Florida
- University of Utah
- University of Washington - Seattle
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
- University of Wyoming
- Vanderbilt University
- Washington State University
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Harvard University
- San Jose State University
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Maryland
- Wagner College
- Western Carolina University
- Harvard College
(Based on notices issued by the US Education Department)