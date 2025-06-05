After Harvard and Columbia, Trump admin continues to target over 60 universities

As the Trump administration continues its crackdown on US universities and colleges, the president has signed a ban on foreign student visas for Harvard University. US President Donald Trump at the White House (AFP)

Donald Trump has signed into a place a six month ban on foreign student visas for Harvard University amid its row. Furthermore, the Trump admin has also targeted Columbia University and threatened to strip the fellow Ivy league college of its accreditation.

These efforts come as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on DEI-related initiatives across universities and its response to the pro-Palestinian protests that swept US campuses last year.

Trump admin targets higher education systems

With Harvard and Columbia in the spotlight, the US Education Department has opened over 104 investigations against universities and colleges across the 50 states.

As per a report by Education Week, the Department of Education has opened at least 104 investigations against universities, school districts and colleges as of June 3.

Of this, 70 have been against higher education systems such as Harvard, Columbia, Brown University and more. These 70 names also include the various out-of-state branches of universities.

As per the Education Week report, 52 universities have been targeted for the DEI-initiatives, which Trump alleges promotes admissions based on race. The remaining have been targeted for their role in the 2024 pro-Palestinian protests.

Universities and colleges across the US have been targeted for several reasons stated by the Trump administration such as antisemitism, race based programming, services for students with disabilities and disclosure of foreign contracts and gifts.

Universities have also been targeted for their policies for transgender students, which as per the Trump administration, goes against the president's executive order which declaring only two genders.

Universities such as Harvard, Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Northwestern, Pennsylvania and Princeton are among the list of higher education systems targeted by the Trump administration.

List of universities on Trump admin's radar

Columbia University

Northwestern University

Portland State University

University of California, Berkeley

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

American University

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Yale University

Scripps College

University of Washington

Arizona State University

Boise State University

Cal Poly Humboldt

California State University - San Bernardino

Carnegie Mellon University

Clemson University

Cornell University

Duke University

Emory University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Grand Valley State University

Ithaca College

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Montana State University - Bozeman

New England College of Optometry

New York University

Ohio State University

Rice University

Rutgers University

Towson University

Tulane University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arkansas - Fayetteville

University of Chicago

University of Cincinnatti

University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

University of Delaware

University of Kansas

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of New Mexico

University of North Dakota

University of North Texas - Denton

University of Notre Dame

University of Nevada - Las Vegas

University of Oklahoma, Tulsa School of Community Medicine

University of Oregon

University of Rhode Island

University of South Florida

University of Utah

University of Washington - Seattle

University of Wisconsin - Madison

University of Wyoming

Vanderbilt University

Washington State University

Washington University in St. Louis

Harvard University

San Jose State University

University of Pennsylvania

University of Maryland

Wagner College

Western Carolina University

Harvard College

(Based on notices issued by the US Education Department)