Columbia accreditation at risk: School to lose federal student loans and Pell Grants? Education Dept's big warning

The Education Department said Columbia University no longer appeared to meet accreditation standards, signalling that the school's federal student loans and Pell Grants might be at risk. Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement on Thursday that the university is in violation of anti-discrimination laws over its handling of pro-Palestinian protests. Trump admin said that Columbia University no longer appeared to meet accreditation standards(Reuters)

McMahon said that Columbia's leadership ‘acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus’ after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

“Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants. Just as the Department of Education has an obligation to uphold federal antidiscrimination law, university accreditors have an obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards,” she added.

The Education Department further stated in a press release that it has notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that the Trump administration found that the school failed to meaningfully protect students during the protests, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The press release further cited a federal law, which the administration says requires accreditors to notify member institutions if they were in noncompliance and establish a plan to bring them back into compliance.

“If a university fails to come into compliance within a specified period, an accreditor must take appropriate action against its member institution,” the statement said.

This comes after President Donald Trump recently said that Columbia ‘wants to get to the bottom of the problem’. “They’ve acted very well. And there are other institutions too, they’re acting, but Harvard is trying to be a big shot," he said at an Oval Office meeting.

Potential short-term implications on Columbia

Accreditation review: MSCHE must investigate Columbia’s noncompliance, per 34 C.F.R. § 602.20(a), during its ongoing 2024–25 review. Columbia may need to submit a compliance plan to address Title VI issues.

Financial aid risk: Accreditation is tied to federal funding eligibility. While aid for Columbia’s 36,000 students (50% rely on it) remains intact, failure to resolve issues could jeopardize Pell Grants and loans.

Potential long-term implications

Accreditation loss: If unresolved, MSCHE could revoke accreditation, rendering credits non-transferable and degrees less valuable, affecting employability in fields like finance.

Enrollment decline: Safety concerns and uncertainty could reduce enrollment, particularly among international students.