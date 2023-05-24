India-Australia ties ‘entered T20 mode’: PM Modi in Sydney

Prime minister Narendra Modi - on the final day of his three-day visit to Australia - used 'cricket diplomacy' to explain ties between the nations, declaring the relationship between New Delhi and Canberra had entered 'T-20 mode'. Modi also extended a personal invitation to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to visit India during the cricket World Cup, which is scheduled from October 5 to November 19, and also take part in Diwali celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.(AP)

"I am visiting Australia within two months of the visit of my friend prime minister Albanese to India. This is our sixth meeting in the last year... reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations, convergence in our views and maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode!" Modi said Wednesday morning a joint press briefing.

This was after Modi and Albanese met in Sydney to discuss a number of issues - from trade agreements to new areas of cooperation, such as critical minerals and renewable energy. The two leaders also spoke about incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples earlier this year.

PM Modi said Albanese had assured him of 'strict action' against those responsible for anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti sprayed at temples in Brisbane, Melbourne and other cities.

"PM Anthony Albanese and I have, in the past, discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also," he said.

Responding to questions ahout that promise, Albanese said 'extreme actions' against religious structures and places of worship would not be tolerated.

Speaking after the bilateral meet in Sydney, Modi said: "Our democratic values are the foundation of our ties. Our relations are based on mutual trust and respect. The Indian community in Australia is a living bridge between our countries. Last evening at the Indian community event, Prime Minister Albanese and I unveiled 'Little India'..."

Modi also paid back Albanese's 'the Boss' compliment - a reference to rock star Bruce Springsteen - and said, "I could also sense the popularity of prime minister Albanese..."

The compliment came at an event in Sydney on Tuesday, when both Modi and Albanese addressed Indian diaspora in the city, and where the former said deepening strategic ties between India and Australia were rooted in 'mutual trust and mutual respect'.

The two leaders have also spoken about the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, which is aimed at promoting the two-way exchange of students, graduates, researchers and businesspeople, and expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries.

This meeting has also witnessed the signing of Terms of Reference for a Green Hydrogen Taskforce that will comprise experts in renewable hydrogen and report to the ministerial energy dialogue on opportunities for cooperation in this key area of renewable energy.

(With ANI inputs)

