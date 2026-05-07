PM Modi changes display pic on X as Operation Sindoor completes year, praises forces' ‘unparalleled courage’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his X account's display picture as 'Operation Sindoor' completes one year. The picture now has a black background with the words 'Operation Sindoor' and the national flag on top of it. PM Modi changed his display picture on X. Operation Sindoor, the military action India launched to dismantle terror operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, completed one year on Thursday, May 7. Not just PM Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and chiefs of all three forces - Army, Navy and Air Force, also changed their display pictures on X. PM Modi also shared a message on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor and heaped praise on the Armed forces for the precision strikes. “They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security,” he wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's resolve against terrorism and wrote: “We remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.” The Air Force also shared a clip revisiting how India crippled the terror infrastructure and Pakistan's military establishments as the conflict escalated last year. “Operation Sindoor, Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory—Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing,” the IAF said in a tweet.