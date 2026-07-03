PM Modi outlines 'five resolutions' for devotees undertaking Amarnath Yatra

In the letter, Modi described the Amarnath Yatra as much more than a religious journey, calling it a symbol of India's unity in diversity where devotees from different states, languages and traditions come together in devotion to Lord Shiva.

Along with the post, the Prime Minister shared two images of a letter addressed to devotees and a visual carrying his message for pilgrims embarking on the yatra.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "The Amarnath Yatra, connected with the darshan of Baba Barfani, is an eternal chapter in our spiritual tradition and cultural unity. My wish is that this journey of the devotees of Shiva be safe and auspicious in every way! On this sacred occasion, my letter to the pilgrims linked with five resolutions..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a special message for devotees undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra, describing the pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Baba Barfani as an "eternal chapter in India's spiritual tradition and cultural unity".

The Prime Minister said the pilgrimage represented the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for welcoming devotees every year with warmth and hospitality.

He also thanked personnel from the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, disaster response teams, healthcare workers, sanitation staff and administrative officials involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Modi urged devotees to follow what he termed as "five resolutions" during the pilgrimage:

Maintain cleanliness and preserve the natural beauty of the Himalayan region and pilgrimage routes.

Follow all traffic and safety advisories issued by authorities.

Support local products and businesses in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen livelihoods in the region.

Plant a sapling in the name of family members or loved ones upon returning home from the pilgrimage.

Promote the spirit of unity, brotherhood and harmony during the yatra. The Prime Minister said these resolutions would help transform the pilgrimage into a wider social movement dedicated to environmental conservation, national unity and sustainable development.

One of the images shared by Modi carried his detailed letter to devotees, accompanied by his photograph. The second image featured the headline "Amarnath Yatra: A letter from the Prime Minister to devotees" along with a photograph of the revered ice Shivling inside the Amarnath cave shrine.

The message opened with the greeting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Baba Barfani" and wished devotees a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

Amarnath Yatra begins under tight security The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir began on July 3 with the first batch of pilgrims leaving from Jammu amid elaborate security arrangements. Authorities have deployed a multi-layered security grid and strengthened surveillance along the pilgrimage routes following extensive reviews by the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The 57-day pilgrimage is scheduled to continue till August 28 this year. The shrine, located at an altitude of over 12,000 feet in the Himalayas, houses the naturally formed ice Shivling worshipped by devotees as a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

Pilgrims can reach the cave shrine through the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter but steeper Baltal route. The yatra attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country every year and is managed by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.