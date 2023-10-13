News / India News / PM Modi inaugurates 9th P20 Summit in New Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates 9th P20 Summit in New Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2023 11:57 AM IST

The summit is being hosted by the Parliament under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi on October 13.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi on October 13.(PTI)

The summit is being hosted by the Parliament under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Addressing the summit, Modi said that it is the “mahakumbh” of parliamentary practices of the world.

“I welcome you at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. This Summit is like a 'mahakumbh' of parliamentary practices from across the world,” he said.

The prime minister added that parliaments are an important place for debate and deliberations. He also hailed India's moon landing and the successful conclusion of the G20 summit.

“Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This Summit is also a medium to celebrate the power of the people of our country. P20 Summit is being organised in India, which is the mother of democracy and the world's biggest democracy too,” he pointed out.

The P20 Summit is being attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. Its theme is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Speakers and heads of the delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present in the event. Notably, the representative of Canada did not attend the event, according to ANI.

According to the prime minister's office, the P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out