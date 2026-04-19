PM Modi raises Bengal poll pitch with jab on Mamata over women's bill: ‘Maha Jungle Raj'

“The women of Bengal wanted 33% reservation. Modi ensured this. The women of Bengal wanted it to be implemented from 2029. Modi also made efforts for this. TMC, along with the Congress, conspired and prevented the law providing 33% reservation for women from being passed,” Modi said at the rally on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally for the BJP in Bishnupur, PM Modi called the falling of amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a "conspiracy" by the TMC and Congress . He alleged that the TMC betrayed the women of West Bengal.

"TMC did not want more of Bengal's daughters to become MLAs and MPs because the daughters of Bengal were challenging their Maha Jungle Raj,” Modi said during an election rally as he made a sharp attack on the opposition parties for blocking the women's reservation bill.

Days after legislative setback over women's reservation bill , Prime Minister Modi in Bengal's Bankura targeted Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress saying the party doesn't want ‘more of Bengal daughters to become MLAs or MPs’.

Referring to the Mamata Banerjee government as "nirmam sarkar", Modi said, "This atmosphere, enthusiasm, love and exuberance is a symbol of anger against the 'nirmam sarkar' (ruthless government). This is the sacred land of Maa Sharada, and many women are present here. BJP is identified with women's empowerment and safety, which is why women bless the BJP the most. We want the role of daughters to be expanded in the making of Viksit Bharat. We want more women to participate in politics."

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Raising the poll pitch, he accused the TMC of breaking laws to benefit illegal immigrants.

"The TMC breaks all the laws to benefit infiltrators. TMC is giving reservations based on religion, choking the sentiment of the Constitution," PM Modi said.

Modi's remarks come PMafter after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to clear Lok Sabha amid a united front from the Opposition on Friday. He later lashed out at the Opposition over what he claimed was the “bhrun hatya” or foeticide of Centre's "honest attempts" at providing equality to women.

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“This was an attempt to give more voice to every state in the Parliament. Whether states are small or big, whether they have more population or less, this was an attempt to ensure equal distribution of power. But the Congress and its allies committed foeticide of this honest attempt in front of the whole country. They have committed foeticide,” PM Modi said in the video address.

He also said the TMC and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had missed an opportunity to deliver development in his address to the nation.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said parties like the Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK are culprit of this foeticide.

“They are the culprits of the Constitution and the Nari Shakti. Congress hates the subject of women reservation,” he said, adding that the women of our country will give befitting reply to Congress and its allies.