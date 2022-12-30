PM Modi's mother, Heeraben, cremated in Gandhinagar | Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, was cremated in Gandhinagar after she breathed her last on early Friday morning. Prime Minister Modi flew to Ahmedabad after receiving the information about her mother's demise and performed last rites. He, along with his brothers, consigned the mortal remains of his mother to fire. (Video: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his mother)

Heeraben Modi, 99, passed away at around 3:30 am at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital where she was receiving treatment for age-related complications. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Informing about her demise, PM Modi posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Here are the top updates:

The prime minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning through social media.

PM Modi first paid tribute to his mother at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites and carried out the last rituals.

The last rites were performed at the 'Muktidham' crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and cabinet ministers of Gujarat were present for Heeraben Modi's last rites.

Politicians cutting across party lines extended their condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his family on the demise of Heeraben Modi.

Prime Minister Modi, who was scheduled to flag off the train and launch development projects worth ₹ 7,800 crore in West Bengal, had to rush to Ahmedabad to attend the last rites of his mother.

7,800 crore in West Bengal, had to rush to Ahmedabad to attend the last rites of his mother. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that PM Modi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing.

Heeraba is survived by her sons Somabhai, Amrut, Prahladbhai, Narendra and Pankaj, and daughter Vasant.

