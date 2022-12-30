Home / India News / Video: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his mother

Video: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his mother

india news
Updated on Dec 30, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early Friday morning at the hospital where she was receiving treatment for age-related complications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi.
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 99. After paying his last respects to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence, PM Modi carried the mortal remains to take the body to crematorium.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about her mother's demise through social media as he paid fond tributes. The prime minister said that he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. PM Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity”.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital," the medical bulletin said.

Tributes started pouring in from across the country as soon as the news regarding Heeraben Modi's demise broke. Politicians and celebrities took to social media to pay their condoloences to Prime Minister Modi and his family

Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out