Video: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 99. After paying his last respects to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence, PM Modi carried the mortal remains to take the body to crematorium.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about her mother's demise through social media as he paid fond tributes. The prime minister said that he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. PM Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity”.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital," the medical bulletin said.

Tributes started pouring in from across the country as soon as the news regarding Heeraben Modi's demise broke. Politicians and celebrities took to social media to pay their condoloences to Prime Minister Modi and his family

Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

