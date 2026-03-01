Edit Profile
    PM Modi speaks to UAE President amid Iranian strikes, condemns attacks: ‘India stands in solidarity’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and condemned the attacks on the country.

    Updated on: Mar 01, 2026 11:35 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and condemned the attacks on the country amid Iranian retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

    “Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” he wrote on X.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

