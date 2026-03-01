PM Modi speaks to UAE President amid Iranian strikes, condemns attacks: ‘India stands in solidarity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and condemned the attacks on the country amid Iranian retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” he wrote on X.