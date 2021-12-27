Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal Pradesh
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal Pradesh

Prior to the event, PM Modi presided over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh global investors' meet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth 11,000 crore in the Mandi district on Monday.

Projects that will be inaugurated include the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project, which has been built at a cost of around 2,080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over 120 crore annually, officials have said.

He will also lay the foundation for the Renukaji Dam project, which was lying pending for around three decades until now.

Prior to the event, PM Modi presided over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh global investors' meet. The meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around 28,000 crore, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

RELATED STORIES

The Prime Minister was accompanied by state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other senior officials at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP