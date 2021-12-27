PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth 11,000 cr in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth ₹11,000 crore in the Mandi district on Monday.

Projects that will be inaugurated include the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project, which has been built at a cost of around ₹2,080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹120 crore annually, officials have said.

He will also lay the foundation for the Renukaji Dam project, which was lying pending for around three decades until now.

Prior to the event, PM Modi presided over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh global investors' meet. The meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other senior officials at the event.

