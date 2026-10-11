PM Modi to launch 13,000 crore projects in Chennai, inaugurate Porur–Poonamallee Metro stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch and dedicate development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore in Chennai on Sunday, including the Porur–Poonamallee stretch of the Chennai Metro Phase II, and inaugurate a brain research centre at IIT Madras.

PM Modi will also undertake a ride on the new Metro line with Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay during his day-long visit to the city, the government said. (@PMOIndia X)

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He will also undertake a ride on the new Metro line with Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay during his day-long visit to the city, the government said.

During his visit to the coastal city, Modi, along with chief minister C Joseph Vijay, will undertake a ride on the Chennai Metro Rail from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and return. The Phase II project of the Chennai Metro is being developed at an outlay of ₹4,900 crore.

The corridor features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It will also feature advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to reduce travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai’s rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, he will offer prayers and perform darshan at Arulmigu Jalakandeswarar Temple in Chennai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, he will offer prayers and perform darshan at Arulmigu Jalakandeswarar Temple in Chennai. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi will also dedicate the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to the nation and visit the campus.

He will launch a global scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution, covering the human lifespan from the foetal stage to old age.

Modi will also release C-STROKE, a one-of-its-kind human ischaemic stroke atlas. Featuring over 1,000 annotated microscopic sections from a stroke-affected brain, the atlas will help researchers worldwide identify novel therapeutic targets.

He will also lay the foundation stone for, inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore in Chennai. The projects span the highways, railways, ports, petroleum and education sectors.

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He will inaugurate five Amrit Stations at Palani, Vellore Cantonment, Ambasamudram, Paramakudi and Namakkal, which have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Press Information Bureau said.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several port-related projects in Tamil Nadu to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency.

He will also attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

The golden jubilee celebrations mark five decades of the institution’s contribution to education and its role in nurturing generations of students through academic excellence, discipline, cultural values and holistic education.

Guided by its motto, ‘Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye’ (Knowledge that liberates), the school seeks to nurture individuals who make meaningful contributions to society.