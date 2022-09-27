Ahead of Shinzo Abe's funeral, PM Modi meets Japan's Kishida| Top 10

Prime Minister Narendra is in Japan to attend the funeral of Shinzo Abe, who died in July after he was shot at during a speech. Hundreds of global representatives and thousands of attendees are set to attend the funeral of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Here are top updates on the Shinzo Abe funeral:

1. In a tweet, PM Modi on Monday night shared details of his Tokyo visit, and said that he would be paying last respects to Abe, who he remembered as “a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship”.

2. Ahead of the funeral, Modi also met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. "Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

3. “I've faith that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights and we will be able to play an appropriate role in solving the problems of the world,” he further said.

4. PM Modi had held multiple meetings with Abe during his tenure. On July 8, when Abe’s death was confirmed, PM Modi had paid tributes to “one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe”. “He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place,” he had written.

5. Among others who would be attending the event are US Vice President Kamala Harris, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, South Korea PM Han Duck-soo, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc and British foreign secretary James Cleverly.

6. Facing criticism over the cost of event, Japanese PM Kishida has said that country’s longest serving premier deserves the honour. The funeral is set to take place at Tokyo’s Budokan hall. About 1.7 billion yen (USD 11.8 million) is needed for the venue, security, transportation and accommodation for the guests, the government said, news agency AP reported.

7. Expectedly, Tokyo witnessed heightened security with a large number of high-profile guests arriving.

8. More than 4,000 people - including Japan lawmakers - are expected to attend the event.

9. Abe’s ashes would be carried to the venue and 19 rounds will be fired from a cannon by an honour guard. The ex Japan PM had earlier received a private funeral.

10. Abe was assassinated on July 8 when he was delivering a speech for an election campaign.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, ANI)

