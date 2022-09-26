Shinzo Abe Funeral: Who will attend the state service for Japan's former PM

The state funeral for former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe is set to take place on Tuesday as thousands of attendees, including representatives from over 217 countries, territories and international organizations, are expected to participate. The service will be the first major public event since new police security guidelines were implement following the assassination of Shinzo Abe on July 8.

Who are the leaders who will attend Shinzo Abe's state funeral?

US Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and British foreign secretary James Cleverly are among those who will attend the funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to attend the state funeral.

Past and present leaders of Japan’s legislative, judicial and administrative branches of power, as well as various representatives from each branch will be present at the service in addition to past and present members of parliament and local government representatives.

Will the Japan Royal family attend the state funeral?

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko will not be attending the funeral. Their imperial envoys will pay their respects in their place.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will lay flowers of condolence during the service followed by other attendees.

