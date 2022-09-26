Home / World News / Shinzo Abe Funeral: Who will attend the state service for Japan's former PM

Shinzo Abe Funeral: Who will attend the state service for Japan's former PM

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend Shinzo Abe's state funeral.

Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe&nbsp;(AP File)
Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AP File)
ByMallika Soni

The state funeral for former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe is set to take place on Tuesday as thousands of attendees, including representatives from over 217 countries, territories and international organizations, are expected to participate. The service will be the first major public event since new police security guidelines were implement following the assassination of Shinzo Abe on July 8.

Who are the leaders who will attend Shinzo Abe's state funeral?

US Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and British foreign secretary James Cleverly are among those who will attend the funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to attend the state funeral.

Past and present leaders of Japan’s legislative, judicial and administrative branches of power, as well as various representatives from each branch will be present at the service in addition to past and present members of parliament and local government representatives.

Read more: Controversy over former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's state funeral: Explained

Will the Japan Royal family attend the state funeral?

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko will not be attending the funeral. Their imperial envoys will pay their respects in their place.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will lay flowers of condolence during the service followed by other attendees.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
shinzo abe japan prime minister shinzo abe + 1 more
shinzo abe japan prime minister shinzo abe

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out