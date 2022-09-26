Home / World News / How Japan is preparing for Shinzo Abe's state funeral

How Japan is preparing for Shinzo Abe's state funeral

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 05:09 PM IST

Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Around 20,000 police officers will be deployed for the event higher than 18,000 personnel which were deployed at the time of Quad summit in May, Japan media reported.

Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: &nbsp;A person holds a tablet computer displaying a photograph of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Shinzo Abe's State Funeral:  A person holds a tablet computer displaying a photograph of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
ByMallika Soni

As Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral is set to take place on Tuesday, it will be the first event requiring large-scale police security in Tokyo. Shinzo Abe's funeral will be the second state event for a former Japanese premier since World War 2.

Following Shinzo Abe's assassination, Japan has taken all possible security measures for the state funeral. The metropolitan police department said that the funeral in Tokyo “will be the first step toward restoring trust” in police authorities.

Around 20,000 police officers will be deployed for the event higher than 18,000 personnel which were deployed at the time of Quad summit in May, Japan media reported. Police units have also been stationed at major train stations and other locations in Tokyo.

Read more: Controversy over state funeral for assassinated Shinzo Abe in Japan: Explained

Japan has also requested all foreign guests to wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus. even though the number of infections has been declining in the country.

“We will call for foreign dignitaries and other attendees to wear face masks and take infection prevention measures, such as using disinfectant, on the day of the state funeral,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

A total of 217 countries, regions and international organizations are set to attend Shinzo Abe’s state funeral.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
japan shinzo abe prime minister shinzo abe + 1 more
japan shinzo abe prime minister shinzo abe

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out