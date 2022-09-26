How Japan is preparing for Shinzo Abe's state funeral

As Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral is set to take place on Tuesday, it will be the first event requiring large-scale police security in Tokyo. Shinzo Abe's funeral will be the second state event for a former Japanese premier since World War 2.

Following Shinzo Abe's assassination, Japan has taken all possible security measures for the state funeral. The metropolitan police department said that the funeral in Tokyo “will be the first step toward restoring trust” in police authorities.

Around 20,000 police officers will be deployed for the event higher than 18,000 personnel which were deployed at the time of Quad summit in May, Japan media reported. Police units have also been stationed at major train stations and other locations in Tokyo.

Japan has also requested all foreign guests to wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus. even though the number of infections has been declining in the country.

“We will call for foreign dignitaries and other attendees to wear face masks and take infection prevention measures, such as using disinfectant, on the day of the state funeral,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

A total of 217 countries, regions and international organizations are set to attend Shinzo Abe’s state funeral.

