Controversy over state funeral for assassinated Shinzo Abe in Japan: Explained
State Funeral For Assassinated Shinzo Abe: State funeral for Shinzo Abe is estimated to cost 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million.
The upcoming state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on the campaign trail in July has snowballed into a major controversy in Japan threatening the position of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Fumio Kishida is facing petitions, protests and court challenges to stop the September 27 memorial service for ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Although details of the ceremonies have not been released yet, it is believed that as many as 6,000 people could attend the state funeral in Tokyo, according to reports. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could attend the funeral while other possible guests include US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Barack Obama.
Why the controversy over the state funeral?
State funeral for Shinzo Abe is estimated to cost 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million. This has angered many in Japan who believe the state-funded celebration for Japan's heavily indebted government is unfair and the money could be spent elsewhere.
Before this, the state funeral held for former premier Shigeru Yoshida in 1967 cost around 18 million yen, about 70 million, reports said.
How is Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responding to the controversy?
Fumio Kishida is attempting to assuage public concerns as the controversy undermines his proposed record defense spending increase but the support for the premier is at the lowest level since he assumed office in October.
At least four protests were organized against the funeral last month, including one outside parliament that attracted about 4,000 people, a Bloomberg report said. Online petitions signed by 280,000 people have also called for the funeral to be canceled, Japanese media reported.
