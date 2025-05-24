PM Modi urges states to align development plans with ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on states to align regional development plans with the national ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision during the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday, as Opposition leaders pressed demands for fiscal autonomy and resolution of resource disputes. Thirty-one states and Union Territories attended the meeting, while Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, and Puducherry stayed away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy during the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, addressing the media after the meeting, said, “We had 31 out of the 36 states and UTs participating. This is the highest ever participation of a Governing Council of NITI Aayog. That actually shows that people came with a very positive bent of mind. The five states which were missing…we were informed in advance.” Last year, 26 states and UTs attended, with 10 absent.

The council unanimously endorsed ‘Operation Sindoor’, the military operation following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Discussions centered on Modi’s July 2024 call for states to draft individualised vision documents under the ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat’ theme.

Subrahmanyam further said, “The agenda for the meeting was two items apart from an action taken report. Firstly, the theme of the meeting itself and the first item on the agenda was ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat’. The whole idea is that in the last Governing Council, the Prime Minister had given a call for all states to prepare their own state visions, making their states develop so that they have visions which will then aggregate into a larger vision for the nation. That is what drove the agenda for the last one year and that’s why it became the primary theme of Governing Council meeting...”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu proposed three sub-groups to accelerate development: boosting GDP via public-private partnerships, population management strategies, and tech-driven governance. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the Centre to create a national drainage policy for urban areas and include “lift irrigation” in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for hill states.

Modi singled out Andhra Pradesh’s reforms as a model. “The Prime Minister lauded the state’s vision document and suggested others adopt similar strategies,” said officials familiar with the discussions.

Opposition leaders countered with demands for fiscal autonomy. Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin said, “I demanded a rightful 50% share for states in central taxes. Tamil Nadu currently receives only 33.16% instead of the committed 41%.” He called for a Cauvery River conservation project mirroring the ‘Clean Ganga’ initiative and a dedicated urban mission for the state.

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy proposed a national task force under Modi to develop six metropolitan cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. “Hyderabad alone contributes 2.5% to national GDP despite its smaller size. A coordinated strategy for these cities will catalyze job creation and elevate India’s global standing,” he said. Reddy cited ₹2.18 lakh crore in recent investment commitments and pushed for Centre-state collaboration to build a “resilient, inclusive India.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann rejected the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project. “Punjab has no surplus water to share. The Bhakra Beas Management Board’s decision to release 8,500 cusecs to Haryana violates Punjab’s rights,” he said. Mann demanded the Centre revoke CISF deployment at Nangal dam and reinstate Punjab’s 60% representation in Chandigarh’s civil posts, calling recent service rule changes “a betrayal.”

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren flagged ₹1.4 lakh crore in unpaid mining dues by central government-run companies. “Timely release of this amount would accelerate developmental and welfare initiatives,” he said. Soren sought amendments to the Coal Bearing Areas Act to ensure mined land returns to Jharkhand post-operation and proposed developing Sahibganj as a cargo hub.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said ahead of the meeting, “I will be highlighting the concerns and development priorities of Jammu & Kashmir and advocating for greater support to address the region’s unique challenges.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dismissed the meeting as a “diversion.” “What sort of developed India will it be if social harmony is destroyed, institutions undermined, and economic disparities grow?” he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, absent from the meeting, has advocated for fiscal federalism in such forums in the past.

The meeting reviewed progress on the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ roadmap, with states reiterating demands for higher tax devolution and project-specific funding. The 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation of a 41% tax share for states remains unmet, with many reporting lower allocations. Tamil Nadu and Punjab raised inter-state river disputes, while Telangana and Jharkhand focused on urban-centric growth and resource rights.