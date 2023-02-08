PM Modi ‘very happy’ as no one opposed President Murmu's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is glad that no one in the Parliament objected President Droupadi Murmu's address where she mentioned that India is emerging from a policy paralysis. Acknowledging the joint effort by the citizens of the country, PM Modi said there's nothing more delightful than the fact that the entire House accepted what President Murmu said in her address.

“I am very happy to see that no one criticised President's words and accepted her remarks on India emerging from a policy paralysis,” PM Modi said during his response to the Motion of Thanks on President's address.

The PM said that President's address is a moment of celebration for the 1.4 billion people of this country. He further said that challenges are part of life but “the courage of 140 crore citizens is efficient than these challenges.”

“1.4 billion Indians rose to the challenge of the pandemic. It is a matter of pride that while our region saw economic challenges, we became the 5th largest economy. We are proud that we will be hosting the G20 but there are some people who are unhappy about this,” he added.

