Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha adjourned due to lack of quorum

Updated on Feb 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Parliament budget session highlights: The Parliament has been witnessing heated discussions on the President's speech on Tuesday, after three days of stalemate following Opposition protests over the Hindenburg-Adani row.

ByHT News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, donning a jacket made from recycled plastic bottles, on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address, calling her an 'inspiration for all'. Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targetted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues. Meanwhile, BJP MPs retorted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks linking PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani on the previous day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament witnessed a heated discussion on the President's speech after three days of stalemate over Hindenburg-Adani row. While BJP members lauded the many initiatives of the Modi government, the Opposition accused the ruling alliance of not paying adequate attention to important issues like inflation and unemployment. Opposition members also accused the BJP-led Centre of being “afraid” to take up a discussion on the Adani row.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:34 PM IST

    Repetitive, rhetorical: BRS leader on PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech

    “It (PM's speech) was nothing but repetitive, rhetorical and filled with satire on Opposition. Heckling the opposition will not redeem you of your responsibilities. The country is watching you and people will reflect it in the next elections,” BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla said.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:32 PM IST

    Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha at 2pm tomorrow

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Rajya Sabha to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address will be at 2 pm tomorrow, Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:25 PM IST

    Lack of quorum forces Lok Sabha adjournment

    Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day as number of MPs present in House was fewer than minimum stipulated in rules.

  • Feb 08, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi says ‘not satisfied’ with PM's speech

    I'm not satisfied with the speech). No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend, then the PM should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani): Rahul Gandhi

  • Feb 08, 2023 05:22 PM IST

    PM Modi concludes speech

    PM Modi concludes his speech, even as opposition MPs continue to raise slogans.

  • Feb 08, 2023 05:13 PM IST

    PM recalls unfurling tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

    PM takes shot at Rahul Gandhi unfurling tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, says he already did so in January 1992 despite threat from terrorists, and without security.

  • Feb 08, 2023 05:06 PM IST

    Sloganeering in Lok Sabha

    Treasury benches raise slogans of ‘Modi, Modi,’ while opposition benches respond with ‘Adani, Adani.’

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:53 PM IST

    ‘People don’t trust Oppn lies against me': PM Modi

    Your abuses and allegations towards me will have to go through crores of citizens first. Have been working for the nation for 25 years, you can't breach this trust with your lies: PM Modi

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    PM invokes ‘Harvard Study’ on Congress

    Instead of constructive critiques, there are compulsive critiques in the last 9 years. Yesterday, I heard someone referring to a Harvard study, but let me tell you what they are doing a study on there: ‘The rise and fall of the Congress Party.’

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    2004-14 was India's ‘lost decade’: Modi

    Targeting Congress-led UPA, which was in power from 2004-14, PM says it was India's ‘lost decade,’ while the decade of 2030 will be known as 'India's decade.'

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:26 PM IST

    PM says he knows why ‘they’ are so negative

    The reason for such negativity is the people's repeated mandate. The other reason is that between 2004-10, the economy had declined, inflation reached double digits. That's why, every good thing that happens, evokes such reaction: Modi

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    PM targets ‘people drenched in negativity’

    “There are people drenched in negativity who don't see our achievements…they can't see that India has reached number 3 level in startups. 108 have reached unicorn status, all this during the pandemic,” says PM.

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:12 PM IST

    Some people ‘unhappy’ with India hosting G20, says PM Modi

    1.4 billion Indians rose to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, it is a matter of pride that while our region saw economic challenges, we became the 5th largest economy. We are proud that we will be hosting the G20 but there are some people who are unhappy about this: PM Modi

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:08 PM IST

    ‘Very happy to see…’: PM Modi

    Very happy to see that no one criticised President's words and accepted her remarks on India emerging from policy paralysis: PM Modi

  • Feb 08, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    PM Modi targets ‘ecosystem’

    I watched yesterday how after one speech, the entire ecosystem was buzzing. Some people were very excited and probably slept very well. One senior leader also insulted the President: PM Modi

  • Feb 08, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    Oppn MPs disrupt PM as he tries to speak

    Opposition MPs raise slogans demanding a JPC on the Adani issue, as PM Modi rises for his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha.

  • Feb 08, 2023 03:39 PM IST

    Uproar in Lok Sabha over Congress MP AR Chowdhury's remarks on China

    Uproar in Lok Sabha ahead of PM's speech as Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up India-China border issue.

  • Feb 08, 2023 03:34 PM IST

    PM Modi to speak shortly in LS on debate on President's address

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha shortly.

  • Feb 08, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    With a photo, Rijiju hits back at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's Adani remarks

    BJP MP and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking in Lok Sabha, hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation against Modi government over favouring Adani Group. Pointing at Congress MPs in the House, showing a picture of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Gautam Adani, Rijiju says, “Ye aapke mukhya mantri hai (This is your chief minister).”

  • Feb 08, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    'PM Modi's heart as pure as Ganga river': Law minister Rijiju in Lok Sabha

    “Before 2014, daily new scams were being reported in newspapers and people were losing faith in politicians. PM Modi re-established public's faith in govt and elected representatives. PM Modi's thoughts and heart are as pure as the Ganga river and will remain so,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha.

  • Feb 08, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    Congress slams expunging of Rahul's remarks on PM Modi, Adani

  • Feb 08, 2023 01:35 PM IST

    PM Modi dons Nehru jacket made out of plastic bottles

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came to parliament wearing a jacket made from recycled plastic bottles giving a message about sustainability. The Prime Minister was wearing a sky-blue bandhgala jacket when he came to the Rajya Sabha today.

  • Feb 08, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on Prez address later today

    PM Modi expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at 3:30pm in the Lok Sabha.

  • Feb 08, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    ‘If I speak truth, am I anti-national?’: LoP Kharge in Rajya Sabha

    “If I speak the truth, is it anti-national? I'm not anti-national. I'm more patriotic than anyone here. I'm a 'bhoomi-putra'...You're looting the country and telling me that I'm anti-national,” says LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address

  • Feb 08, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    ‘Will call an apple an apple, not an orange’: Mahua Moitra defends alleged cuss words in LS

    “Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange… If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story,” TMC MP Mahua Moitra says outside Parliament.

  • Feb 08, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    ‘Baseless…must be expunged’: BJP MP Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi's remarks in LS

    “As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP. A Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) y'day made baseless allegations. His statement should be expunged and privilege motion be moved against him, and a notice be served to him,” says Union Min Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha.

  • Feb 08, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    ‘Should control their tongue’: BJP MP Hema Malini on TMC's Mahua Moitra allegedly cussing in Lok Sabha

    “They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person,” BJP MP Hema Malini speaks to news agency ANI on TMC leader Mahua Moitra allegedly using offensive language in Lok Sabha yesterday.

  • Feb 08, 2023 11:12 AM IST

    Parliament budget session: A recap of previous day

    Tuesday saw a lot of fireworks in Lok Sabha with barbs being exchanged between the MPs from the ruling party and the Opposition.

    • During the address by BJP MP CP Joshi in Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs, especially from the DMK, protested after he allegedly glorified the abolished practice of 'sati'.
    • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Union government in the wake of the Hiendenberg-Adani row, drawing a link between PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.
    • There was uproar in the House following Gandhi's remarks. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad responded saying the whole ecosystem of Congress was based on twin pillars "of deal and commission".
    • A war of words broke out between a TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MPs while she was speaking. Moitra was reportedly caught on audio allegedly abusing a BJP MP.

     

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:51 AM IST

    Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks discussion on India-China border issue in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion on India-China border issue.

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:49 AM IST

    BRS MP K Keshava Rao gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha over Adani-Hindenburg row

    BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Enterprises and other companies of Adani Group.

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives privilege motion notice against Rahul Gandhi over his speech in LS

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to Lok Sabha Speaker to move a breach of privilege motion notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday where he made certain allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani.

  • Feb 08, 2023 09:40 AM IST

    All eyes on PM Modi's reply to debate on Prez speech

    PM Narendra Modi to today reply, in Lok Sabha, to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

parliament budget 2023

Aarogya Setu contact tracing data deleted: Centre

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:08 AM IST

All contact tracing data collected through the Aarogya Setu mobile application to locate potential cases of Covid-19 during the fight against the pandemic has been deleted, the Union government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
At Moscow meet, NSA Ajit Doval for intensified cooperation to tackle LeT, JeM

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:32 PM IST

India’s NSA Ajit Doval made it clear no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to “export terrorism and radicalisation” – an apparent reference to Pakistan.

ByRezaul H Laskar
India will never abandon Afghanistan: NSA Doval at Moscow meet

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:12 PM IST

The NSA underlined that terrorism has become a major threat in the region and that dealing with terror outfits like Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed requires intensified intelligence and security cooperation between respective countries and their agencies.

ByShishir Gupta
Odisha minister murder accused taken to CFSL for narco test

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 10:03 PM IST

During interrogation, the sacked police officer reportedly said that he had been thinking about killing the minister for months

ByDebabrata Mohanty
‘Unworthy of PM to…’: Tharoor says Congress did not politicise Pulwama, Uri

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 09:37 PM IST

The opposition hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani.

ByHT News Desk
GeM's value ‘suitably placed’ to surpass 1.7 lakh crore mark in FY 2023

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:28 PM IST

GeM CEO P K Singh said ₹1.5 lakh crore worth of gross merchandise value has already been achieved till February 1.

BySnehashish Roy
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, daughter served ED, CBI notices

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:58 PM IST

The ED is investigating two cases against Shivakumar—one of which is related to the National Herald corruption case— and the CBI is investigating a case of disproportionate assets against him

ByHT Correspondent
Daily brief: 1 Indian missing, 10 stuck in remote parts of Turkey

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Byhindustantimes.com
PM to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' at 2pm in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:39 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

PTI |
Bengaluru firm executive on business trip to Turkey is missing: Official

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Operation Dost: Indian rescue teams are currently focusing on searching for survivors from collapsed buildings. The teams can sustain themselves for the next 15 days

ByRezaul H Laskar
OBC appointments in jobs above 27% rate during 2014-21, govt shares data

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Union ministry of social justice and empowerment shares data on representation of SC, ST and OBC in government recruitment and HEI enrollments.

BySnehashish Roy
Right balance between growth and inflation

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 07:50 PM IST

Das said the moderate hike in the policy rate gives the central bank the leeway to make appropriate data-driven changes in the policy going forward.

ByShishir Gupta
1 Indian missing, 10 stuck in quake-hit Turkey, MEA says ‘We are in touch…’

india news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 08:44 PM IST

"We set up a control room in Turkey's Adana. Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of affected areas but they are safe. One Indian national who was on a business visit is missing. We're in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him," Secretary, West, Sanjay Verma was quoted by ANI.

ByKanishka Singharia
PM Modi's plastic recycled jacket to be available for public in major cities

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:53 PM IST

The jacket that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore today in the Parliament was made up of recycled plastic bottles and it will be available in major cities within three months.

ANI |
Valentine's Day thing of past? Govt says celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:49 PM IST

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said on Wednesday.

ByHT News Desk
