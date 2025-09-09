PM Modi visits flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, announces 1,500 crore in aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh as he viisted the flood-ravaged hill state on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood and landslide-affected areas in Kangra on Tuesday.(Photo: PMO )

The PM asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet, officials said.

Next steps will include rebuilding homes through the PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provisions under the Prime Minister National Relief Fund or PMNRF, along with release of kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, the officials said.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will help in accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will improve groundwater levels and support better water management.

The Modi government had sent inter-ministerial central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered, officials further said.

Modi is to visit Punjab too, where a similar announcement was expected.