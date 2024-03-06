PM Modi's 1st rally in Srinagar after Article 370 move: Ex-CM's big charge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kashmir on Thursday for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. On his visit, PM Modi will unveil several development projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar. A day before, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah made a major allegation that all officers of the J&K administration were asked to be present for their duties as early as 4.30am "in the freezing temperatures". Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said J&K administration has made it mandatory for all employees to be present at PM Modi's event.

"The dictatorial J&K Govt has pulled out all stops to give the PM a crowd because the BJP can’t manage anything in J&K without the administration. Employees, men & women both, in their 1000s are being asked to assemble between 4:30 AM & 5:30 AM in the freezing temperatures to be bused to the venue. This participation isn’t optional, it’s compulsory. Employees who don’t show up are been threatened with disciplinary action by their Dept heads. Private schools like DPS Etc have had their buses commandeered to transport all these employees to the venue," Omar Abdullah posted on X with the screenshot of a purported PDF file of the list of 700 participants.

Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir

PM Modi has a host of programmes lined up on Thursday. The PM will launch Holistic Agriculture Development Programme which will equip about 2.5 lakh farmers in J&K with skill development via dedicated Daksh Kisan portal; about 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will also be established under the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to nation and launch 52 tourism sector projects worth more than ₹1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Scheme.

‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ Srinagar will also be dedicated to the nation.

"I will be in Srinagar tomorrow, 7th March to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme. Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Notable among them are works worth over Rs. 5000 crore relating to boosting the agro-economy. Various works linked with tourism will also be dedicated to the nation," PM Modi posted on X on Wednesday.

Several schools closed, exams postponed

News agency PTI reported that several schools falling along the route to be taken by the prime minister have been closed for Wednesday and Thursday while board examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed till next month.

Flying of drones banned in Srinagar

The flying of drones and quadcopters has been temporarily banned in Srinagar city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Thursday, police said. The Srinagar Police's direction, which came into effect on Wednesday, said all unauthorised drone operations in the city are liable to being penalised. "Srinagar city has been declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect," the Srinagar Police said in a post on X on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)