PM Modi most popular global leader. Where are Biden, Trudeau in this list?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular global leader with 78 per cent approval ratings, a survey by a US-based global decision intelligence agency Morning Consult stated. The prime minister is more popular than the likes of US president Joe Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and UK's Rishi Sunak. Narendra Modi is seeking a third successive term as prime minister.(PTI file)

As per the agency's website, the latest approval ratings are based on the data that was collected from January 30 to February 5. The ratings reflect a week moving average of views among the adults in each country that was surveyed.

Modi, 73, is seeking a third successive term as PM, a feat achieved by India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Sworn-in on the day India achieved independence on August 15, 1947, Nehru led Congress to victories in 1952, 1957 and 1962 before his death in 1964.



PM Modi topped the list with 78 per cent approval ratings as per the Morning Consult Survey. Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador stood second with an approval rating of 65 per cent, while Argentina's Javier Milei is the third most popular global leader with an approval rating of 63 per cent. Last December, the same survey had adjudged PM Modi as the most popular with 76 per cent approval.



Here is the full list of 25 most popular global leaders as per the Morning Consult Survey:

S.NO NAME OF THE LEADER COUNTRY APPROVAL RATINGS 1 NARENDRA MODI INDIA 78% 2 ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR MEXICO 65% 3 JAVIER MILEI ARGENTINA 63% 4 DONALD TUSK POLAND 52% 5 VIOLA AMHERD SWITZERLAND 51% 6 LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA BRAZIL 46% 7 ANTHONY ALBANESE AUSTRALIA 46% 8 GIORGIA MELONI ITALY 41% 9 PEDRO SANCHEZ SPAIN 38% 10 ALEXANDER DE CROO BELGIUM 38% 11 JOE BIDEN UNITED STATES 37% 12 LEO VARADKAR IRELAND 37% 13 ULF KRISTERSSON SWEDEN 36% 14 RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN TURKEY 36% 15 MARK RUTTE NETHERLANDS 33% 16 CYRIL RAMAPHOSA SOUTH AFRICA 29% 17 JUSTIN TRUDEAU CANADA 29% 18 KARL NEHAMMER AUSTRIA 27% 19 JONAS GAHR STONE NORWAY 27% 20 RISHI SUNAK UNITED KINGDOM 25% 21 EMMANUEL MACRON FRANCE 23% 22 YOON SEOK-YOUL SOUTH KOREA 23% 23 OLAF SCHOLZ GERMANY 21% 24 PETR FIALA CZECH REPUBLIC 19% 25 FUMIO KISHIDA JAPAN 18%

Born on September 17, 1950, Modi grew up in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. After working with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he joined the BJP in 1985 and served in various positions before becoming its general secretary in 2001.

In the same year, Modi was chosen as the chief minister of Gujarat by the party. In 2013, he was appointed as the BJP's campaign committee chief and later the prime ministerial candidate.



In the 2014, Modi led BJP to its best performance at that time in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 282 seats. It was for the first time since 1984 that a party had crossed the majority mark on its own. Five years later, the BJP won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.