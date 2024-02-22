 PM Modi most popular global leader. Where are Biden, Trudeau in this list? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi most popular global leader. Where are Biden, Trudeau in this list?

PM Modi most popular global leader. Where are Biden, Trudeau in this list?

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Feb 22, 2024 05:13 PM IST

As per Morning Consult's website, the latest approval ratings are based on the data that was collected from January 30 to February 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular global leader with 78 per cent approval ratings, a survey by a US-based global decision intelligence agency Morning Consult stated. The prime minister is more popular than the likes of US president Joe Biden, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and UK's Rishi Sunak.

Narendra Modi is seeking a third successive term as prime minister.(PTI file)

As per the agency's website, the latest approval ratings are based on the data that was collected from January 30 to February 5. The ratings reflect a week moving average of views among the adults in each country that was surveyed.

Modi, 73, is seeking a third successive term as PM, a feat achieved by India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Sworn-in on the day India achieved independence on August 15, 1947, Nehru led Congress to victories in 1952, 1957 and 1962 before his death in 1964.

ALSO READ: Jefferies’ Chris Wood lists PM Modi's 3 big wins: ‘21 years back India was…’

PM Modi topped the list with 78 per cent approval ratings as per the Morning Consult Survey. Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador stood second with an approval rating of 65 per cent, while Argentina's Javier Milei is the third most popular global leader with an approval rating of 63 per cent. Last December, the same survey had adjudged PM Modi as the most popular with 76 per cent approval.

Here is the full list of 25 most popular global leaders as per the Morning Consult Survey:

S.NONAME OF THE LEADERCOUNTRYAPPROVAL RATINGS
1NARENDRA MODIINDIA78%
2ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADORMEXICO65%
3JAVIER MILEIARGENTINA63%
4DONALD TUSKPOLAND52%
5VIOLA AMHERDSWITZERLAND51%
6LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVABRAZIL46%
7ANTHONY ALBANESEAUSTRALIA46%
8GIORGIA MELONIITALY41%
9PEDRO SANCHEZSPAIN38%
10ALEXANDER DE CROOBELGIUM38%
11JOE BIDENUNITED STATES37%
12LEO VARADKARIRELAND37%
13ULF KRISTERSSONSWEDEN36%
14RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGANTURKEY36%
15MARK RUTTENETHERLANDS33%
16CYRIL RAMAPHOSASOUTH AFRICA29%
17JUSTIN TRUDEAUCANADA29%
18KARL NEHAMMERAUSTRIA27%
19JONAS GAHR STONENORWAY27%
20RISHI SUNAKUNITED KINGDOM25%
21EMMANUEL MACRONFRANCE23%
22YOON SEOK-YOULSOUTH KOREA23%
23OLAF SCHOLZGERMANY21%
24PETR FIALACZECH REPUBLIC19%
25FUMIO KISHIDAJAPAN18%

Born on September 17, 1950, Modi grew up in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. After working with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he joined the BJP in 1985 and served in various positions before becoming its general secretary in 2001.

In the same year, Modi was chosen as the chief minister of Gujarat by the party. In 2013, he was appointed as the BJP's campaign committee chief and later the prime ministerial candidate.

In the 2014, Modi led BJP to its best performance at that time in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 282 seats. It was for the first time since 1984 that a party had crossed the majority mark on its own. Five years later, the BJP won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

