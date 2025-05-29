'West Bengal needs freedom from politics of violence, corruption': Modi in Alipurduar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and said the state “needs freedom from politics of violence, appeasement, riots and corruption”, adding that its citizens are eagerly awaiting “BJP’s development model”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Alipurduar, West Bengal. (X/PMO)

Addressing a rally in north Bengal’s Alipurduar, PM Modi said West Bengal is gripped by crises all around.

“First is the crisis of violence and anarchy spreading in society. Secondly, our mothers and sisters are unsafe and subjected to heinous crimes. Thirdly, extreme despair and rampant unemployment among the youth. Fourthly, there is a steady decline in trust in the system. Finally, the selfish politics of the ruling party has snatched the rights of the poor,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the youth of Bengal and poor families are the worst hit due to “rampant corruption” in the TMC-ruled state, and that the education system of West Bengal is also being ruined.

Also Read | Murshidabad violence victim's wife narrates horror tale: ‘Broke windows, doors…’

“We saw in the teacher recruitment scam how corruption ruins everything. The TMC government in their tenure destroyed the future and families of thousands of teachers and left their children helpless. The whole education system of West Bengal is being ruined.

The absence of teachers has put the futures of lakhs of students at risk. The TMC leaders have committed such a huge sin. The limit is that even today these people are not ready to accept their mistakes. Instead, they blame the courts,” the PM said.

Modi also came down heavily on the TMC government over the violence in Murshidabad and Malda.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, RSS; accuses them of ‘playing divide and rule game'

“Whatever happened in Murshidabad and Malda was an example of the state government’s ruthlessness here... In the name of appeasement, hooliganism was given a free hand. Imagine the horrific situation when the people of a party running the government identify and burn people’s houses, and the police act as mere spectators. I ask the poor people of Bengal, is this how a government runs? Here, the court has to intervene on every issue. Otherwise, nothing will be resolved. The people of Bengal do not trust the TMC government anymore,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that Operation Sindoor, launched against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack earlier this month, was a befitting reply to those who unleashed terror on India.

“What terrorists did in Pahalgam wasn’t just an attack on India but on humanity and brotherhood. The terrorist snatched away the happiness of many families in India. They also conspired to divide India. But the whole world is seeing how India is more united than ever... We unitedly gave the terrorists a fitting reply through Operation Sindoor,” Modi said.

He further said, “India is now more united than ever. Frustrated after the destruction of terrorists’ dens, Pakistan tried to attack civilians and army in India.”