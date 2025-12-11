PM to begin 3-nation tour on Dec 15; first stop is Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman next

NEW DELHI: Trade, security and regional stability will top the agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman beginning on December 15, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (REUTERS)

Modi will begin the three-nation tour by travelling to Jordan on December 15-16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Modi’s talks with the Jordanian king will focus on reviewing bilateral relations and discussing regional issues, the ministry said.

The two countries are marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the visit presents an opportunity to strengthen two-way engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate India’s commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability, the ministry said.

In the second leg of the visit, Modi will make a state visit to Ethiopia on December 16-17 at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. This will be Modi’s first visit to Ethiopia and he will hold talks with Ali on bilateral ties.

“As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation,” the ministry said.

Modi will conclude his tour with a visit to Oman on December 17-18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This will be his second visit to Oman. The two countries have a strategic partnership that is underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade links and people-to-people ties.

The visit will mark 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties and follows Sultan Haitham’s visit to India in December 2023. The visit will be an opportunity for both sides to review bilateral ties across trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, and agriculture, and to discuss regional and global issues.