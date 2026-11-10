Chennai, Expressing deep concern over prolonged delays in executing vital railway infrastructure projects across Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, seeking the immediate implementation of 19 long-pending railway projects.

PMK urges railway minister for fast-tracking of 19 pending railway projects in TN

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While acknowledging the Union Government's record allocation of ₹7,611 crore for Tamil Nadu in the 2026–27 financial year, the PMK leader noted that increased financial outlays have not yielded tangible progress on the ground.

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According to data cited by the PMK chief, 19 railway projects-comprising eight new line projects, eight doubling works, and three gauge conversion projects-remain pending in the state as of April 1, 2026.

"Out of the total estimated outlay of ₹27,282 crore for these projects, only ₹8,811 crore has been spent to date, barely covering cost escalations caused by inflation", he said.

The letter draws particular focus to the eight sanctioned new railway line projects spanning 811 km with an estimated cost of ₹15,653 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Anbumani pointed out that despite some of these projects being announced over two decades ago, cumulative expenditure stands at just ₹1,514 crore-less than 10% of the total budget. "Furthermore, only 24 km of new lines have been completed so far", he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anbumani pointed out that despite some of these projects being announced over two decades ago, cumulative expenditure stands at just ₹1,514 crore-less than 10% of the total budget. "Furthermore, only 24 km of new lines have been completed so far", he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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Attributing the slow pace primarily to two factors, he said inadequate targeted funding for new lines and critical delays in state land acquisition.

To break the deadlock, Anbumani requested the railway minister to set up a dedicated special committee featuring officials and experts from both the Union and State governments alongside district administrations.

"This committee should ensure effective coordination for fund allocation and land acquisition, and be mandated to submit monthly progress reports to identify and eliminate delays promptly", he added.

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The PMK leader also stressed that improving rail connectivity to tier-II cities is indispensable for Tamil Nadu's economic progress.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.