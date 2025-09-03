Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
PM to address global maritime CEOs from oct 27

ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 06:32 am IST

PM Modi will inaugurate India Maritime Week in Mumbai from Oct. 27-31, addressing global shipping CEOs to boost India's maritime competitiveness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open an India Maritime Week in Mumbai from Oct. 27–31, where he will address global shipping CEOs, said Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, a move that follows the government’s recent passage of a bunch of sea bills to ramp up competitiveness of the maritime sector.

Modi will address the Global Maritime CEO Forum, with members from over 100 countries, Sonowal said at an event in Guwahati, adding Sonowal said India’s maritime ecosystem had been reshaped to emerge a global sea logistics hub.

In the recent monsoon session India updated its maritime framework by passing the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 for a modern and internationally aligned policy, and Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 for ease of doing business in the sector. Nearly 80% of India’s goods trade passes through the seas. The second bill adopted the Hague-Visby rules, a globally accepted maritime standard.

The minister said India’s goal is to handle 10,000 million tonne of maritime cargo and 50 million tonne through inland waterways by 2047 to be among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations and command a 20% share in global ship recycling.

