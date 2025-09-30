Police probe reveals chats with women, photos with airhostesses on Chaitanyanand Saraswati's phone

Days after Chaitanyanand Saraswati was arrested for sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute, the police have found chats with multiple women on the 62-year-old's phone. Chaitanyanand Saraswati was also confronted with two of his women aides who had allegedly threatened victims, forcing them to delete messages. (HT Photo)

The police probe into the chats revealed that the ‘godman’ tried to lure women with false promises. His device also had multiple photographs of him with air hostesses, along with screenshots of display pictures of women, PTI quoted a police officer as saying

Chaitanyanand Saraswati was also confronted with two of his women aides who, according to the officer, had allegedly threatened victims, forcing them to delete lewd messages. The two aides were working in different positions at the private institute, and are being questioned as part of the probe.

The self-styled godman, and former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research in Vasant Kunj, had multiple FIRs against him under charges of molestation, cheating, and forgery. He had been absconding for nearly a month when he was arrested in Agra.

The allegations against him ranged from mass molestation of female students to financial irregularities involving a trust worth Rs122 crore. While on the run, Saraswati has been continuously changing his appearance and hideouts, with more than five teams deployed to trace him.

The ‘godman’ had been taken to the campus of the private institute to point out the locations where he used to call his victims.

The police official said that Saraswati has not been cooperating with the probe, adding that he is misleading the investigators. The officer further said that he had not shown any remorse for his actions, and has been “giving evasive replies”, PTI reported.

Saraswati has repeatedly lied to investigators during questioning, despite being confronted with evidence, PTI quoted the officer as saying. The officer added that when presented with documents and digital proof of the offences, Saraswati responds reluctantly.