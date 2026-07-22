Police seeks AI chat logs to aid triple murder probe

Investigators probing the KR Puram triple murder case have reached out to global tech giant Google to share detailed records of conversations one of the prime accused allegedly had with the AI chatbot Gemini. The accused Kenneth was arrested on June 24. (HT PHOTO)

25-year-old software engineer Shwetha and her boyfriend Kenneth were arrested in Puducherry on June 24 and 25 respectively, days after her parents and sister were murdered inside their apartment in Seegahalli on June 21.

Investigators claimed that the seizure and examination of Kenneth’s laptop after his arrest yielded that he allegedly spent nearly six months interacting with Gemini, carefully framing hypothetical questions to obtain information about violence without explicitly mentioning an intent to commit murder.

“The conversations are important to our investigation as they may help establish the sequence of planning and corroborate statements made during interrogation,” said investigating officer inspector Ramamurthy with KR Puram police station.

Investigators said Kenneth allegedly avoided direct questions that could raise suspicion, instead asking the chatbot about scenarios involving intruders, self-defence and incapacitating a person before an attack. Police allege he also sought information about weapons, removing bloodstains, destroying evidence and disposing of bodies.

Ramamurthy said the digital trail would be examined alongside forensic and electronic evidence already collected.

Investigators said the alleged chatbot conversations suggest that Kenneth explored different methods over several months before deciding how to carry out the crime. Police also allege he initially considered using an industrial iron furnace, purchased for a proposed cloud kitchen business, to dispose of the bodies. That idea was later abandoned after he allegedly concluded the furnace would not be capable of destroying human remains.

According to investigators, the alleged motive was financial distress. Police said that Shwetha had reportedly arranged nearly ₹50 lakh from her mother to finance his proposed cloud kitchen venture, which failed before it became operational. Investigators allege that the couple came to believe that killing her family would free them from financial obligations and provide access to family assets.

Meanwhile, psychological assessments conducted during the probe suggested that Kenneth suffered from severe social isolation. Police claimed that Shwetha financially supported Kenneth while he remained socially isolated from friends and family.

Police said Shwetha had earlier worked in the IT sector but lost her job after allegedly becoming increasingly influenced by Kenneth. After the murders, they allegedly stole cash and silver ornaments from Shwetha’s house before fleeing to Puducherry.