The Muslim population in Assam has risen to 40% in the past seven decades and the change in demography has become a “matter of life and death”, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Population of Muslims in Assam now 40%, surge a big issue: Sarma

“I come from Assam and demographic change is a big issue for me. Muslim population in my state is 40% now, which was 12% in 1951. It is not a political issue for me, but a matter of life and death,” he told reporters in Ranchi.

Sarma’s remarks came as he accused the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government of failing to keep a check on the alleged influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh into the state. Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due for this year.

“The Jharkhand high court has given directions to the state government in this regard. The JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) should clarify why the party is in government when it cannot deport intruders. I do this work in Assam on a daily basis,” he added.

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit out at Sarma for his remarks.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to be suffering from amnesia in Ranchi. Only two months ago he was seen dancing and singing in minority dominated areas of Assam. Clearly it was not a matter of life and death when he wanted votes for BJP,” he wrote on X, referring to Sarma’s campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections.

Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti also slammed Sarma for his comments. “Instead of providing relief to the people of Assam amid the floods, he is trying to incite violence in Jharkhand,” Shanti said.