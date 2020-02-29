Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:40 IST

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from the Janata Dal-United in January-end, could be a TMC candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held in West Bengal next month, a party source said in New Delhi on Saturday.

The poll is scheduled on March 26.

The source said that barring one, the Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC) is looking for new faces since it wants more active members in the Upper House of Parliament.

The four TMC seats, which will fall vacant, are currently held by Manish Gupta, Jogen Chowdhury, Ahmed Hassan Imran, and KD Singh.

“Given the demands of the national politics at present, more active politicians and Rajya Sabha MPs are needed. Therefore, the youth should get a chance. Prashant Kishor has opened a front against the BJP. It will help TMC to speak out at the national level. Those who can get a chance on the other seats include Dinesh Trivedi and Mausam Noor,” the source said.

As per the number of MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, the TMC will win four seats to the Rajya Sabha, whereas a candidate with either the support of CPI(M)-Congress or the TMC-Congress combine will sail through to win the fifth one.

This fifth seat is currently held by Ritabrata Banerjee, elected as a CPI(M) nominee in 2014 but since expelled from the party in 2017.