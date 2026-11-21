A three-month pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted, sprayed with chilli powder and threatened with death outside a spa centre in Dehradun after she went there looking for her husband, police said on Saturday.

The woman had gone to Amenj Spa Centre near Niranjanpur Mandi looking for her husband when she was allegedly attacked on November 19. more less

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Saima, a resident of Khurbura in Dehradun, filed a complaint against a woman, Neha, and two unidentified men at the Patel Nagar police station on Friday evening.

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Patel Nagar station house officer (SHO) Naresh Rathore said, “We have registered an FIR based on the complainant’s statement and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.”

According to Saima’s complaint, the incident occurred around 1 pm on November 19, when she visited the Amenj Spa Centre near Niranjanpur Mandi to look for her husband. When the staff refused to share any information, she decided to return home.

“I was leaving when a black car pulled up at the parking gate. A man and a woman stepped out and began abusing and assaulting me before spraying chilli powder into my eyes. They forcibly dragged me upstairs into the spa centre and threatened to kill me,” Saima said in her complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that two men and a woman associated with the spa establishment were involved in the assault. “I was in no condition to visit the police station immediately. I was so scared that I narrated the ordeal to my husband, who took me to the hospital for treatment,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that two men and a woman associated with the spa establishment were involved in the assault. “I was in no condition to visit the police station immediately. I was so scared that I narrated the ordeal to my husband, who took me to the hospital for treatment,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).