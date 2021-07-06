President clears key appointments, 8 states get new governors

Union social justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, also a prominent Dalit face in the Narendra Modi government, has been appointed as the new governor of Karnataka in the latest reshuffle involving eight gubernatorial positions.

Gehlot, 73, who had been the social justice minister since the beginning of the Narendra Modi government was also the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. His new innings would also see a change of guard in the ruling bench of the Rajya Sabha days before the monsoon session.

Gehlot’s transfer also comes ahead of the imminent reshuffle of the Union cabinet, which is expected to take place sometime this week.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has made these appointments. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communication added that the appointments “will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.”

Former Bharatiya Janata Party state president of Andhra Pradesh, Hari Babu Kambhampati, will be the new governor of Mizoram. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, a former minister in Gujarat, has been appointed as governor of Madhya Pradesh, while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, former Speaker of the Goa assembly, will be the new governor of Himachal Pradesh.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, governor of Mizoram, has been transferred and appointed as governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya, governor of Haryana, has been transferred and appointed as governor of Tripura.

Ramesh Bais, governor of Tripura has been transferred and appointed as governor of Jharkhand.

Bandaru Dattatraya, former Union labour minister and governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been transferred and appointed as governor of Haryana.