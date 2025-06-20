President Droupadi Murmu opens Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu, who turned 67 on Friday, opened Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan and visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities on Rajpur Road in Dehradun. Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan which will be open to the public from June 24 and July 1, respectively. (ANI)

Murmu, who was on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from June 19, also laid the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan.

Rashtrapati Tapovan is a 19-acre Presidential Estate nestled in the Himalayan foothills. A dense forest patch rich in native vegetation, Tapovan hosts 117 plant species, 52 butterflies, 41 bird species, and 7 wild mammals, including some protected species. The area features natural bamboo groves and undisturbed woodland ecosystems.

Established in 1976, the Rashtrapati Niketan, formerly known as the Presidential Retreat, has a rich heritage tracing back to 1838, when the estate served as a summer camp for the Governor General’s bodyguard. It spans 21 acres and includes lily ponds, historic buildings, orchards, and stables.

Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre public park, will be fully accessible to specially abled people. It aims to become a community engagement hub to promote wellness, culture, and civic pride among citizens.

She also released a book on the biodiversity of Rashtrapati Niketan, Rashtrapati Tapovan, and Rashtrapati Udyan, which catalogues over 300 species of flora and 170 species of fauna, including butterflies, birds, and mammals.

The President also visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities and interacted with the students. “India’s history is full of inspiring incidents of sensitivity and inclusiveness. Elements of human compassion and love have always been present in our culture and civilization,” she said.

She said that through the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, which emphasises developing an accessible physical environment, transport, information, and communication ecosystem, the government is striving for empowerment and equal participation of the specially abled people. “With the help of advanced technology, even people with disabilities can be able to contribute to the mainstream,” she added.