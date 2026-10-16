Press Council of India issues guidelines for journalists covering protests

The Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory and quasi-judicial body meant to preserve press freedom, has issued guidelines for journalists covering protests, emphasising professional conduct, crowd safety, ethical reporting and coordination with newsrooms and law enforcement agencies.

Many protesters have been dragged, manhandled and detained. (AP Photo)

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The guidelines were released on Thursday to “facilitate orderly and effective media coverage of protests” while ensuring the safety of journalists and responsible reporting. They call on journalists to carry valid identity cards issued by their media organisations or applicable Press Information Bureau (PIB)/Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) accreditation. They ask journalists to keep their press identification clearly visible while reporting.

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The guidelines were issued against the backdrop of tens of thousands of people taking to the streets seeking chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and the scrapping of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. The authorities ordered Metro closures, Internet shutdowns, imposed prohibitory orders and deployed 40,000 security personnel to turn Delhi into a virtual fortress.

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Deep Dive What identification should journalists carry when covering protests under the Press Council of India guidelines? Journalists should carry a valid identity card issued by their media organisation or applicable PIB/DIP accreditation and keep it clearly visible. They should secure cards and lanyards to prevent entanglement in crowds. How can journalists reduce safety risks while reporting from a protest? They should keep a reasonable distance from confrontations, assess crowd conditions, identify exits and safe routes, and follow lawful safety instructions. The PCI also recommends an emergency kit and warns journalists not to touch tear-gas canisters or other devices. What does the PCI say about neutrality and verifying protest coverage? Journalists should not join demonstrations, take sides or interfere with protesters, counter-protesters or police. They should verify information through multiple sources, distinguish facts from allegations and opinions, and scrutinise claims impartially.

{{^usCountry}} Many protesters were dragged, manhandled and detained. On Sunday, at least 12 journalists covering the second day of protests were detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many protesters were dragged, manhandled and detained. On Sunday, at least 12 journalists covering the second day of protests were detained. {{/usCountry}}

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The PCI, which has jurisdiction only over print media under the Press Council Act of 1978, has advised journalists to secure their identity cards and lanyards carefully to prevent entanglement during crowd movement or confrontations. It emphasised professional neutrality and asked journalists not to participate in demonstrations, take sides, provoke confrontations or interfere with protesters, counterprotesters or police.

The PCI advised media personnel to remain respectful, follow police orders and comply with lawful instructions issued for immediate safety, while calmly asserting their press status when necessary.

The PCI asked journalists to maintain a reasonable distance from confrontations, particularly when tensions escalate, or police action is anticipated. It said they should avoid attaching cameras or recording equipment to police barricades, vehicles, or other equipment in ways that could obstruct movement or cause damage.

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The guidelines recommend careful movement through crowds and continuous assessment of potential dangers. They stressed the importance of situational awareness and escape planning.

The PCI said journalists should monitor changes in crowd behaviour, identify nearby exits, open streets and safe locations, and revise their escape routes as conditions change. It added that in areas affected by smoke or tear gas, they should use visible landmarks and safe routes to leave without moving deeper into the crowd.

The guidelines recommend carrying an emergency kit containing a basic first-aid kit, essential personal medication, drinking water, high-protein snacks, a flashlight, a washcloth or hand towel, and eye protection or goggles.

The PCI said suitable protective headgear and body armour may be considered depending on the assessed threat. It cautioned against touching or moving tear-gas canisters, flash bang devices or smoke grenades.

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The PCI asked newsrooms to designate a contact person to monitor journalists’ locations and respond to emergencies. It added that freelancers should keep a trusted editor or contact informed about their location, assignment plan and expected return time.

The council has called for accurate, objective and impartial coverage, verification through multiple sources and equal scrutiny of claims made by protesters, organisers, police and government authorities. It asked journalists to distinguish verified facts from allegations and opinions, avoid revealing sensitive police movements in real time, and protect the privacy of minors, injured people and vulnerable individuals.