Princess Kate to join husband William on India visit in biggest foreign trip since chemo

Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate, will reportedly accompany her husband, Prince William, to India for the annual Earthshot Prize awards this week. The three-day visit will mark her most high-profile foreign trip since she underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer in 2024.

The trip will also mark the couple's return to India nearly a decade after their previous joint visit in 2016. (File Photo/Reuters)

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William and Kate are flying out for a series of events across Mumbai during the visit that would include Tuesday's awards ceremony, Reuters reported.

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The visit marks a significant milestone in Princess Kate's return to international royal engagements following her cancer diagnosis, which she announced in January 2024. Later, in 2025, she announced that she was in remission and gradually resumed her royal responsibilities.

The trip will also mark the couple's return to India nearly a decade after their previous joint visit in 2016.

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{{^usCountry}} The royal couple's last official overseas tour together was to Boston in 2022 for the Earthshot Prize. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The royal couple's last official overseas tour together was to Boston in 2022 for the Earthshot Prize. {{/usCountry}}

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William founded Earthshot Prize in 2020

William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding solutions to climate change.

According to a spokesperson for the couple's office at Kensington Palace, cited in the report, "For the prince, Earthshot is ultimately about replacing pessimism with possibility."

"It is about demonstrating that while the environmental challenges facing our planet are serious, the ingenuity, determination and creativity being applied to solving them are every bit as powerful," the spokesperson added.

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It awards five winners £1 million ($1.3 million) each for their projects.

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At the awards ceremony, the royals will be joined by a number of celebrities, including actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That.

The royals will also attend events linked to Indian cricket, cinema, and fashion, the Reuters report added.

(with inputs from agencies)