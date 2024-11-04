Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of 'politicising' Wayanad landslides

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district that killed over 200 people in July, news agency PTI reported. AICC General Secretary and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-polls Priyanka Gandhi addresses a public meeting, at Kavumannam, in Wayanad district, (File image)(PTI)

Vadra was campaigning at Kenichira in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency of Wayanad district, where she is contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll.

“Even a disaster that caused immense pain to people was politicised by the BJP. And this is where we start today. We stand in a place where you must think about your country, your own needs, and the kind of politics you want in our nation,” Vadra said.

Also read | Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre delaying aid to Wayanad

She also accused the Centre of failing to distribute enough aid to families in the landslide-ravaged district and promised to raise her voice over the issue.

“If you give me the chance to represent you in Parliament, I will show you that I can work harder than anyone else for you. I will voice your issues everywhere. I will fight for you and put pressure on both the state and central governments. You will have a tough fighter by your side who does not back down when your needs are at stake,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added.

The Congress general secretary also alleged that the saffron party uses “hatred, anger, divisiveness and destruction” to distract people from focusing on real issues. Priyanka also alleged that the BJP failed to address real issues, including rising prices and unemployment.

Also read | Kerala assembly members pay tributes to Wayanad landslides victims

“Politics is not focused on resolving these issues. The BJP's politics is solely aimed at distracting you from your problems because its only aim is to remain in power, no matter the cost,” the Congress leader added.

The Congress leader will be in Kerala until November 7 for her second phase of campaigning. The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Raebareli. He decided to vacate the Wayanad seat.

(With PTI inputs)