Kerala assembly members pay tributes to Wayanad landslides victims

Members of the Kerala assembly paid tributes to those killed in the July 30 landslides in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala region in Wayanad on the first day of the 12th session on Friday. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the incident, in which over 230 people were killed, an “unparalleled catastrophe”. (PTI)

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the incident, in which over 230 people were killed, an “unparalleled catastrophe” and said it was among the heaviest landslides in the country.

Underlining the seriousness of the incident, the CM said that the debris, totalling 5.72 million cubic metres, flowed down the hill at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour and crushed the entire settlements consisting of homes, schools, temples, mosques, tea plantations and shops.

He added that 231 people were killed and 47 others have been reported missing. “The total loss incurred due to damage and destruction of of shops, agriculture and livelihood and loss of livestock amounted to ₹1,200 crore,” he said.

The CM stressed that his administration has set up a Climate Change Adaptation Mission in order to combat disasters fuelled by the effects of climate change.

Speaker AN Shamseer said that the entire House shares the profound grief and sorrow of those who have lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the pain caused by the tragedy in Wayanad will remain in the minds of the people of the state forever. He promised support from the opposition to the government’s efforts to rehabilitate those affected by the landslides.

At the same time, the Congress leader raised the issue of alleged lack of assistance from the Central government so far. “We are expecting a special financial package. It is unfortunate that not even a temporary allocation has been made by the Centre,” he said.

Satheesan reminded that a devastation of a similar scale took place in Vilangad in Kozhikode district too around the same time even though the fatality is just one. “But the devastation has been almost equal. There must be a rehabilitation package for the people of Vilangad too,” he said.