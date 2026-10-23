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Procedures to be followed if fresh impeachment motion against CEC filed: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Opposition has been leading protests against Kumar and has met President Droupadi Murmu, demanding his removal and the repeal of a 2023 law.

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 08:35:08 IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said any fresh impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would be examined as per the laid-down procedures, amid Opposition protests demanding his removal over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Om Birla says due process will be followed if the Opposition moves a fresh impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. (PTI)
Om Birla says due process will be followed if the Opposition moves a fresh impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. (PTI)

“We will follow the process when the motion is moved. Just as there is a procedure for the impeachment of judges, there is a process laid down for the CEC too… It will be followed if the opposition moves a motion,” Birla said at a press conference ahead of the 12th Brics Parliamentary Forum, which India is hosting.

Opposition's demands and campaign

The Opposition has been leading protests against Kumar and has met President Droupadi Murmu, demanding his removal and the repeal of the 2023 law that provides immunity to the CEC and Election Commissioners. It has accused the CEC of the “unilateral and arbitrary exercise of the collective powers” during the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

On the petitions seeking the disqualification of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Birla said the matter was being examined. “The petitions are being heard in the (Supreme) Court and they are also being heard in my court… Both sides are being heard and the proceedings are underway. As soon as we receive their response, we will expedite the process,” he said.

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A TMC faction led by its national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, had petitioned Birla seeking the immediate disqualification of the rebel lawmakers, arguing that their merger amounted to “voluntarily giving up party membership”.

Birla also expressed hope that the two-day Brics Parliamentary Forum, beginning October 26, would adopt a joint declaration by consensus and discuss issues of global concern, including terrorism and climate change.

“I hope there will be a detailed discussion on this issue within BRICS as well,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

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Home/India News/Procedures to be followed if fresh impeachment motion against CEC filed: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
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