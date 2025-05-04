Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday for NEET exam

PTI |
May 04, 2025 10:53 AM IST

The NEET examination is scheduled to be held in 22 centres in the city from 2 pm to 5 pm during the day.

Prohibitory orders will be imposed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, in view of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025 on Sunday, an official said.

Candidates coming out after appearing in the NEET (UG) exam at an examination centre. (HT File)
Candidates coming out after appearing in the NEET (UG) exam at an examination centre. (HT File)

The examination is scheduled to be held in 22 centres in the city from 2 pm to 5 pm during the day, he said.

The prohibitory orders under the BNS section 163 will be in effect from 11 am to 8 pm on May 4 within a 200-metre radius of all NEET UG-2025 examination centres in the city, according to a statement issued by the Ranchi administration.

The orders restrict the assembly of five or more persons, using any sound application device, organising any kind of meeting or public gathering, carrying any type of weapons such as guns, rifles, revolvers, explosives, sticks, bows and arrows in the restricted area, it said.

In a bid to conduct a free and fair examination, the magistrate, senior police officials and security forces have been deployed in adequate numbers in all the centres, the official added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday for NEET exam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On