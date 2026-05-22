Property-grabbing racket: ED searches 9 locations across Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday searched at least nine locations across West Bengal as part of its probe into an alleged property-grabbing racket involving a police officer with alleged links with the Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a real-estate businessman. The ED has questioned former TMC lawmaker Debasish Kumar in the case. (X)

The racket allegedly grabbed prime properties mostly in south Kolkata at throwaway prices. Muscleman Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, former Kolkata police deputy commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas, and real estate businessman Joy S Kamdar have been arrested in the case.

An ED official said the agency searched nine locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad on Friday in pursuance of the findings of the custodial interrogation of the accused and others.

The premises searched included that of one Md Ali alias Max Raju, Saurav Adhikari, Biswas’s nephew, and the police officer’s house at Kandi in Murshidabad district.

Poddar, who allegedly had close ties with multiple TMC leaders, was arrested on May 18. On April 1, the ED searched his home and recovered a pistol and property-related documents. Poddar remained untraceable and evaded five ED summons claiming innocence.

Biswas, who was remanded in the ED custody for 14 days, has been suspended. He is accused of using his position to grab land and buildings in prime south Kolkata neighbourhoods with Poddar’s help. Kamdar was arrested in April.

A police officer said Poddar threatened owners of prime properties in south Kolkata to sell them at throwaway prices. “Biswas and his team ensured that the complaints lodged were suppressed and the complainants were harassed. Kamdar clinched deals when the victims yielded under pressure,” said the officer.

The ED questioned former TMC lawmaker Debasish Kumar in the case. Poddar’s pictures with Kumar and other TMC leaders surfaced on social media. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that Poddar has 24 properties in south Kolkata.