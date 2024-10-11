Protesting Kolkata junior doctor’s condition deteriorates, hospitalised

One of the junior doctors, who has been on a hunger strike since Saturday seeking justice for the colleague allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), was hospitalised early on Friday after his condition deteriorated. West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose with junior doctors. (PTI)

“Dr Aniket Mahato has been admitted to the RGKMCH CCU [critical care unit]. His condition is critical. We hope he will respond to treatment,” said Soma Mukherjee, the head of a medical team monitoring Mahato’s condition.

Mahato suffered severe dehydration, pain in the abdomen, and cramps. “We found high ketones in his urine, which indicates that his body cells are severely dehydrated. He had high blood pressure, which may aggravate the situation. We promptly started the treatment. But he has already suffered some damage,” said Mukherjee.

Junior doctors ceased work as the alleged rape and murder on August 9 triggered a nationwide uproar. The strike was partially withdrawn after 41 days following the removal of some top police and health officials and assurances from the state government that security and infrastructure at hospitals would be strengthened. It resumed on October 1 after a junior doctor was attacked at a government hospital following the death of a patient.

The junior doctors ended the strike but launched a hunger strike on Saturday to press for their demands.

Debasish Halder, a protesting doctor, said one of their colleagues had been hospitalised and eight more were on hunger strike. “Their conditions are also deteriorating. Why will the state government not take responsibility for this? The chief secretary [Manoj Pant] met with us on Wednesday night. They only gave us verbal assurances. No directives or timelines to meet our demands were issued. How many more doctors must be hospitalised before the government shows its humane side?”

The protesting doctors have been demanding security and infrastructure strengthening for better treatment of patients.

The West Bengal branch of the Indian Medical Association has warned of “extreme measures” if the state does not resolve the impasse. A meeting between the state government and the striking junior doctors on Wednesday failed to make any headway. “One cannot expect a meeting to produce all solutions but we have made some progress by holding the talks,” said Pant.