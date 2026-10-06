Protesting tribal students detained at Congress office, taken out of Mumbai

Tribal students, who marched from Nashik demanding basic facilities in their schools and hostels, were detained at the Congress’s Maharashtra headquarters and taken out of Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after they accused the police of trying to crush their protest.

The Congress provided shelter to the students after police denied them permission to hold their protest at Azad Maidan.

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The action came as the students insisted on meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Verma after being denied permission to hold a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. The students vowed to return to Mumbai on October 25 before they were taken out of the city.

Police guarding Tilak Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters where the students had been staying since Monday, stopped them from exiting as they prepared to leave. Soon the students were put on private buses and driven away.

Deep Dive What were the main demands of the tribal students who protested in Mumbai? The tribal students demanded an independent investigation into deaths at tribal schools, financial compensation of ₹1 crore for families of three girls who died of snakebite, ₹50 lakh for the injured, and action against officials responsible for irregularities in grants. Why did the tribal students decide to march from Nashik to Mumbai? The students marched from Nashik to Mumbai to advocate for better facilities in their schools and hostels, emphasizing the need for basic rights and services that were being neglected by authorities. How did the police respond to the protest by tribal students at the Congress office? The police detained the protesters at the Congress headquarters in Tilak Bhavan, preventing them from holding their planned protest at Azad Maidan and subsequently took them out of Mumbai despite their insistence to meet the Governor.

“The students are believed to have been taken back to Nashik,” said a Congress functionary. “We are not sure whether they will be dropped in Nashik or somewhere close to the city.”

The Congress provided shelter to around 200-300 students after police denied them permission to hold their protest at Azad Maidan.

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{{^usCountry}} The students began their march on September 28 and reached Mumbai late Sunday night. They have been demanding an independent probe into the deaths of students at tribal schools. The students have sought ₹1 crore compensation each for the families of three girls who died of snakebite at a school in Gadchiroli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students began their march on September 28 and reached Mumbai late Sunday night. They have been demanding an independent probe into the deaths of students at tribal schools. The students have sought ₹1 crore compensation each for the families of three girls who died of snakebite at a school in Gadchiroli. {{/usCountry}}

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The students demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the distribution of grants and action against officials responsible. They sought the resignation of state tribal development minister Ashok Uike, alleging that he failed to fulfil his responsibilities.