Protests in Dehradun, Rawat leads march seeking CBI probe in 2022 receptionist murder case

Dehradun: Members of civil society, social organisations and political parties marched towards Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence in Dehradun on Sunday, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 2022 Uttarakhand receptionist murder case, but were stopped by police. Barricades were erected at Hathibarkala on Sunday, escalating the situation into a confrontation between the protesters and police personnel

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat also began a six-day march on foot (padyatra) from Haridwar to press for a CBI inquiry into the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist for allegedly refusing to provide “extra services” to a “VIP guest” at a resort in Pauri Garhwal.

The deceased, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, was employed as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Yamkeshwar, Rishikesh. On September 18, 2022, she was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta. The three men allegedly pushed her into the Chilla canal following a dispute.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary Kundan Parihar said, “Congress leaders and other opposition parties have been indulging in disgusting politics over the death of the Pauri Garhwal receptionist woman.”

On January 3, Haridwar SP (rural) Shekhar Suyal denied the fresh allegations in the case and said that no “VIP” was found to be involved during the investigation.

A court in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district sentenced three men, including the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, to life imprisonment for the murder, which had sparked outrage and statewide protests and prompted the Uttarakhand Police to form a special investigation team (SIT).

The SIT had submitted a 500-page charge sheet in December 2022 with statements of 100 witnesses and documentary evidence, including forensic and post-mortem reports, electronic evidence from three mobile phones belonging to the accused, and WhatsApp chats.

The victim’s mother expressed a desire for the death penalty for the accused and urged the people of Uttarakhand to continue standing with the family

Amid outrage over the matter across the state, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal on Friday said those levelling allegations should come forward with evidence and that the government was ready for any kind of investigation.

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) central youth wing president Ashish Negi said, “The BJP’s double standards have been fully exposed. The people understand everything, and the massive turnout in Dehradun is a clear reflection of this public anger and growing awareness. The people of Uttarakhand will no longer remain silent, and any attempt to play with the dignity, safety, or lives of our sisters and daughters will not be tolerated.”

“On January 11, we will enforce a statewide shutdown across Uttarakhand. We will hold discussions with all traders’ associations and seek their support. We have given the government a one-week ultimatum. Within this period, VIPs must be brought under the ambit of investigation,” said Mohit Dimri, convenor of the Mool Niwas, Bhoo Kanoon Samanvay Sangharsh Samiti.

Former chief minister Rawat, whose march will pass through Manglaur, Roorkee and Laksar before culminating in Doiwala on January 9, said, “The murder of the Pauri Garhwal receptionist woman is directly linked to the dignity, self-respect and honour of Uttarakhand. Before her killing, the victim had spoken about being pressured to provide ‘special services’ to a VIP, and her mother had also disclosed a specific name. This fully establishes the fact that the Vanantra Resort had become a hub for people involved in pressure politics.”

“We have launched the padyatra to seek justice for her… it is only possible if the government orders a CBI probe into the matter,” Rawat said.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that in the Pauri Garhwal receptionist woman case, the Congress was spreading lies and misleading people. He said the Congress was making noise on its own, but the public did not trust its claims.

Chauhan said the party was trying to spread false propaganda based on just one statement. He added that the woman who made the allegations should come forward during the investigation to prove them, but she had remained silent. “Only the Congress is pushing these allegations,” he said.