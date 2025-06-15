Search Search
Bridge at popular tourist spot in Pune collapses, several swept away

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 04:54 PM IST

Pune bridge collapse: The accident occurred around 3.30 pm on Sunday, when a large number of visitors had gathered in the area due to the weekend

One person died and some are feared swept away after an old bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune collapsed on Sunday. Three persons were rescued so far following the incident which occurred near Kundamala area in Maval tehsil, police said.

Pune bridge collapse: The accident took place at a popular tourist spot Kundmala.(HT Photo)
Pune bridge collapse: The accident took place at a popular tourist spot Kundmala.(HT Photo)

"So far one person is believed to have been swept away while three others were rescued after the iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed as per the preliminary information," the official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm on Sunday, when a large number of visitors had gathered in the area due to the weekend. Several tourists were reportedly standing on the old bridge when it suddenly gave way, plunging many into the river below.

 

Sunil Shelke, MLA from Maval, said the iron bridge over the Indrayani River is 30 years old. There were around 100 people present on the bridge. Some fell off but managed to reach the shore, the leader said.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, and personnel from the Talegaon Dabhade police station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate quickly reached the scene.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also rushing to the spot.

NCP leader Supriya Sule, reacting to the news, said, "It is feared that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away. This incident is very unfortunate and I pray to God that all these citizens are safe. I have spoken to the District Collector, Pune regarding this incident and he is sending all necessary help."

She also urged the public to exercise caution during the monsoon season, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules while visiting tourist spots.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
