Pune bridge collapse news live updates: 2 dead, 32 injured; CM Fadnavis says monitoring rescue ops
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: At least two people have died and several others are feared missing after an old iron bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at 3:30pm around a popular tourist destination near the Kundmala area in Maval tehsil. Eyewitnesses said the bridge was crowded with tourists when it gave way....Read More
Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and are carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.
Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said there were over 100 people on the bridge, made of iron and nearly 30 years old. "Some fell into the river but managed to swim to safety,” he said.
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: NCP MLA Sunil Shelke tells ANI: "This bridge was constructed for the movement of farmers 30 years ago. But due to the excessive load of tourists and two-wheelers, this bridge collapsed. 2 people have died. Pimpri-Chinchwad and NDRF are fully supporting. We used to repair it time to time and had denied the entry of tourists... but they came here and the tragedy took place..."
"This was an old dilapidated iron bridge that collapsed around 4 PM. According to the preliminary information, 2 people have died and around 5-7 rescued people have been sent to the hospital... NDRF and local police have been deployed for the rescue operation..." he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has arrived at the site of the Indrayani River bridge collapse in Pimpri-Chinchwad, reports ANI
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: "Several people were swept away in this incident. Two of them have also lost their lives, while many others are injured. NDRF and police teams are engaged in the rescue operation. But why there was no barricading near the bridge? Why wasn't it completed? Was it a conspiracy to kill people?" Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey was quoted as saying by PTI.
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: NDRF officials say that a total of 38 persons have been rescued from the incident site so far.
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: Rescue operations are underway at the site of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River. The bridge collapsed near Kundamala village, which falls under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station.
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule says that she has spoken with the Pune district collector regarding this incident and he is sending all the necessary help
"It is feared that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away. This incident is very unfortunate, and I pray to God that all these citizens are safe. I have spoken to the District Collector, Pune, regarding this incident, and he is sending all necessary help," she says.
Sule also urged the public to exercise caution during the monsoon season, emphasising the importance of following safety rules while visiting tourist spots.
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis confirms that two people have died after the bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune collapsed.
Thirty-two people have been injured, out of whom six are in serious condition and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he adds.
Pune bridge collapse news live updates: DCP Vishal Gaikwad (Zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad) says that about six to seven people have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.
"An old iron bridge near the lake and waterfall collapsed between 3:30 and 4:30 PM. As per initial information, two people have lost their lives, and 6–7 others have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The NDRF team has arrived and is carrying out rescue operations..." Gaikwad tells PTI.
Pune bridge collapse live updates: NCP MLA Sunil Shelke says that two tourists have died in the incident. "Two tourists have unfortunately lost their lives. Besides, four to five people have been rescued. NDRF teams have been deployed here," Shelke tells PTI.
Pune bridge collapse live updates: One of the members carrying out the rescue operation in Pune tells PTI: "The rescue operation is underway. Some people have been saved. We don't know for sure, but possibly 20-25 people are likely trapped under the debris of the collapsed bridge."
Pune bridge collapse live updates: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says it is too early to confirm the number of casualties caused by the bridge collapse.
"There is a possibility some visitors may have swept away, but it's too early to say anything. NDRF teams have reached and are currently involved in the search and rescue operation," he adds.
Pune bridge collapse live updates: Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said the iron bridge on the Indrayani River was about 30 years old. “There were around 100 people present on the bridge. Some fell off but managed to come to shore,” he said.
Pune bridge collapse live updates: The accident took place at around 3:30pm on Sunday when many visitors were present near the Kundamala area in Maval tehsil for the weekend. Several tourists were reported to be on the old bridge when it collapsed.
Pune bridge collapse live updates: Several people were feared to have been swept away after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon, police said.