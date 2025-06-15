Pune bridge collapse news live updates: 2 dead, 32 injured; CM Fadnavis says monitoring rescue ops

Pune bridge collapse news live updates: People seen at the site after a bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station, in Pune.

Pune bridge collapse news live updates: At least two people have died and several others are feared missing after an old iron bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at 3:30pm around a popular tourist destination near the Kundmala area in Maval tehsil. Eyewitnesses said the bridge was crowded with tourists when it gave way....Read More

According to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, 32 people have been injured, including six who are in critical condition and have been admitted to the hospital.

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and are carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said there were over 100 people on the bridge, made of iron and nearly 30 years old. "Some fell into the river but managed to swim to safety,” he said.