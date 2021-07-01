Punjab CM, Sidhu will have a working arrangement: Harish Rawat

New Delhi: Over the last month, the Congress has been trying to tackle a leadership crisis in Punjab as chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh faces a rebellion from some sections within his party led by cricketer turned politician Navjot Sidhu. Sunetra Choudhury spoke to Harish Rawat, general secretary in charge of the state and one of the members of the panel appointed to sort out the crisis, on the way forward. Edited excerpts:

We recently heard Navjot Sidhu’s angry words against the chief minister. How are you all dealing with this situation?Sidhu ji has spoken on issues and the chief minister, and we are also addressing the same issues. They have spoken about “darbari” issues, about drug menace and transport mafia; CM is also trying to address these issues. It is not a matter of any differences; it is just a matter of certain issues which he feels should be addressed as soon as possible.

So is Sidhu being made deputy CM or head of the state Congress?This is not in my hand. It is for the Congress president to decide. The committee headed by Mallikarjun Kharge, myself and Jaiprakash has submitted its report. We are hoping that day a decision will come any day.

Why is it that Rahul and Priyanka met Sidhu but didn’t meet the CM?I want to make it very clear. The CM came to meet the committee, and there was no programme to meet the Congress president or the other leaders. Otherwise, for a CM it is never a problem to meet the leaders. As far as Sidhu ji is concerned, he came to Priyanka ji’s house to talk about certain issues. He discussed the issues with both the leaders and he has given his suggestion. That will help us in resolving the problem.

But will you manage to have both CM and Sidhu on board?In politics, we always talk about a working arrangement. There will be a working arrangement here too between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder.

Don’t you think it’s bad for the party that it’s gone from a good shot at victory to factionalism?In cases where a party has a good chance of victory, there are always these pressures. It’s the possibility of winning that’s creating these pressures. I don’t think this will hamper the prospect of the party winning elections. It will all be resolved soon.

Finally, what’s happening in your state Uttarakhand?I think the BJP may be contemplating changing the CM. As per the provisions of the people’s representative act, it is not possible for anyone to hold an election within a year of elections being due. The law is very clear. So there are only three options before the BJP there -- changing the CM, Governor’s Rule, or early resolution of the house. All three will be the deep embarrassment for the party ruling the country.

Are you the CM candidate for the Congress there or would you like to carry on your general secretary role?In the Congress, no one other than the Congress president can decide that.