Punjab Congress forms panel to oversee induction of leaders from other parties

Ahead of next year's Assembly elections, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Sunday formed a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders from other parties.

Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly are due early next year. (X/ @PargatSOfficial)

The four members include ex-MLA and Congress Working Committee member Vijay Inder Singla, MLA and deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the Assembly, Aruna Chaudhary, former MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and MLA Hardev Singh Laddi.

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The committee will ensure that before any leader is inducted into the Congress, due consultations are held with the senior leaders of the concerned area and the respective district Congress presidents, a party statement said.

The induction process shall be carried forward only after taking their views into consideration, ensuring proper coordination with the local leadership, it said.

Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly are due early next year.