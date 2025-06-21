Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

In Punjab, 2 arrested with 6 kg heroin, pistol in cross-border drug bust

PTI |
Jun 21, 2025 02:09 PM IST

Two people who were allegedly in touch with a Pak-based smuggler were arrested in Punjab in the state police's crackdown against cross-border drug smuggling.

Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of two persons who were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Two people were arrested by the Punjab Police in its efforts against cross-border drug smuggling. (Representative image/ANI)(ANI)
Two people were arrested by the Punjab Police in its efforts against cross-border drug smuggling. (Representative image/ANI)(ANI)

Police also recovered 6.15 kg of heroin, a .30 bore pistol with four cartridges and 10,000 cash from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Love and Balwinder Singh alias Bobby, Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in direct contact with a #Pakistan-based smuggler via #WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus," the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Lopoke police station in Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to trace forward and backward linkages, Yadav said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / In Punjab, 2 arrested with 6 kg heroin, pistol in cross-border drug bust
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On