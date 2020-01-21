Qualcomm phones to use Isro satellite signals for navigation

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:29 IST

New Delhi New smartphones in India running on Qualcomm chipsets unveiled on Tuesday will be able to use signals from Isro’s satellites for navigation. The three new chipsets -- Snapdragon 720G, 662, and 460 -- will be the first to support the Indian NavIC, the space research agency said.

NavIC (or Navigation with Indian Constellation) is a seven-satellite regional navigation system developed by the Isro (Indian Space Research Organisation) that will provide positioning services over India and countries up to 1,500km around it.

These chipsets were developed by Qualcomm, the US-based multinational company, in consultation with the space agency.

“Isro has provided consultation to Qualcomm towards enabling NavIC capability in their Snapdragon mobile chipset platforms. These chipsets will help accelerate the adoption of NavIC by smartphones. The manufacturers can now release new models for the Indian market which are NavIC enabled, thus eventually making NavIC a standard feature in the upcoming handsets,” said a statement from Isro.

For the end-user, this will mean that apps such as Google maps, Ola, and Uber will use signals from Indian satellites along with the American GPS to improve accuracy.

“Most smartphones these days come with chipsets that can receive GPS signals, along with the Russian GLOSNASS, and Chinese BeiDou. The phones can automatically and autonomously choose the satellite constellation that provides the best coverage in the area,” said a senior scientist from Isro on condition of anonymity.

“Also, once the NavIC-enabled smartphones come to the market, newer applications may be developed based on the NavIC system alone,” the official said.

Unlike GPS, GLOSNASS, and BeiDou, the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) provides position services only over a particular region rather than the whole globe, making it cheaper with fewer satellites. Compared to India’s seven, GPS is a 33-satellite system, GLOSNASS 26, and BeiDou a 35-satellite system.

The accuracy of NavIC over India will be high. The unrestricted service under IRNSS is likely to be accurate up to 5m. The length of a hatchback car is about 3m.

India’s regional satellite based navigation system was approved for use in mobile phones in October last year by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), which is a standards organization that develops protocols for mobile phones. The seven satellite constellation was completed in April 2018, with the launch of IRNSS 1I. The IRNSS 1H satellite failed to reach orbit after the heatshield did not separate from the spacecraft.

After completing the satellite constellation, Isro developed a NavIC-based device for fishermen to help them navigate to potential fishing zones and increase their catch. Apart from that, a NavIC-based vehicle-tracking system has been made compulsory for all commercial vehicles.

“Use of AIS-140-compliant NavIC-based vehicle-tracker system has been made compulsory for all commercial vehicles. More than 75 companies are now manufacturing NavIC-based vehicle trackers, and several thousand vehicles are now plying on roads equipped with these devices,” said a Lok Sabha answer from November last year.

The Indian space agency also plans to launch another satellite to join the constellation with an indigenously developed atomic clock.