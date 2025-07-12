Radhika Yadav murder case: Father Deepak Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Gurugram court on Saturday sent Deepak Yadav, father and accused of killing 25-year-old tennis player=cum coach Radhika Yadav, to a 14-day judicial custody. Deepak Yadav, father of Radhika Yadav, shot her three times at their residence in Gurugram(Facebook/ANI)

51-year-old Deepak was earlier on a one-day police remand since Friday for interrogation after being arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter. He allegedly shot Radhika, a state-level tennis player, four times in the back while she was cooking breakfast in the kitchen of their three-storey home in Block-G of Gurugram's Sushant Lok-2 around 10.30 AM on Thursday.

“He admitted during questioning that he planned the murder,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police, informed.

“He typically bought milk himself in the mornings, but on Thursday, he asked his son to go instead. Once alone with Radhika, he pumped four bullets into her while she was cooking breakfast,” the PRO added.

While the cops had earlier said that Deepak was against her daughter running a tennis academy, it has now been revealed that she, in fact, did not own one but booked tennis courts to train her students. Her sessions are said to be the cause of friction between her and the accused.

Deepak Yadav did not want Radhika Yadav to earn by giving training sessions

Talking about the tensions between the accused Deepak Yadav and his daughter Radhika Yadav, an investigating officer told news agency PTI that “Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions, but she refused. That was the main tussle between the father and daughter."

The accused also repeatedly said that he does not want his daughter to earn through training, according to inspector Vinod Kumar of Sector 56 police station.